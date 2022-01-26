Krsna’s single ‘Odathey Oliyathey’ to premiere at Chennai couple’s metaverse wedding

26 January 2022 17:18 IST

The music video of Chennai musician Krsna’s single will premiere at a metaverse wedding

By now, you have probably heard about the metaverse wedding reception that Chennai couple Dinesh SP and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy is planning. Musician MS Krsna is looking forward to it for more reasons than one.

He will be performing in this first-of-its-kind event, and up his sleeve is the premiere of the music video of his latest single titled ‘Odathey Oliyathey’. “I’m thrilled that it will be one of the first videos from the Indian independent scene to play in a metaverse event,” says the 23-year-old singer-songwriter.

The idea of this single came about during the most unlikely of places: when he was on his way to work on a bike. “Many of my best ideas come in the strangest of places,” he recalls, “I was studying to be an audio engineer at SRM and was also working as an assistant director on Tamil film Vaazhl, directed by Arun Prabhu. I was on my feet all the time and this song is also about how one has to have the stamina to receive the good things that come into your life. We assume we need endurance only for unpleasant experiences, but that’s not true. We need strength and self worth to receive the good things life has to offer.”

Krsna, who describes the song as ‘upbeat, joyous and peppy’, has worked with Ken Royson of Atti Culture fame for the music video, which would be showcased during the metaverse wedding. “We conceptualised a story and visual treatment for the song and decided to shoot it at my school, Abacus Montessori, where my music journey as a performer began.” The video will also feature Napier Naveen, Rahul Muralidhar and Gooth, besides an animated storyline by Adhiti Harikumar.

Krsna, who has worked as a session artist in the film industry, is looking forward to exploring composing assignments. “Through my independent music I aim to attract projects that come to me seeking the style of music I specialise in. ‘Odathey Oliyathey’ will be a key project in defining the kind of music that I make.”