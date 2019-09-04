Notes for peace

‘Dil jale hain, bujhe hain..’, the lines from Gagan Gill’s poetry collection Thapak Thapak Dil Thapak Thapa, is set against the war in Iraq. The lines that capture the horror of the war have been given a musical interpretation by musician KR Shyama, an assistant professor in music at Government College for Women. She has composed the song and has brought out a music video.

A Carnatic and Hindustani musician, Shyama had met Gagan when the latter had come to Women’s College to attend an international seminar conducted by the Department of Hindi.

Tuning in

“She wanted someone from the music department to tune her poems and that’s how I came into the picture,” says Shyama. She has four collections of poetry to her credit. Shyama will release the second video featuring another poem of Gagan’s, ‘Ek saas aaye...’ next week. “It reflects on the transient nature of life,” she adds. She has also set to music poems for All India Radio and the lines of Prabha Varma.

Shyama says that what kept her in good stead was her training as a Hindustani musician and ghazal singer. “It all started with my affinity with Hindi language. Omanakutty teacher had advised me to learn Hindi bhajans as it would improve my voice texture. That’s how I started learning and singing Hindi songs, especially Meera bhajans and those by Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.” Shyama has been trained in Hindustani by Pandit Ramesh Narayan and has completed Sangeet Visharad in Hindustani from Gandharva Mahavidyalaya. Granddaughter of Lakshmikutty Bhagavathar, she was initiated into music by her aunt Thurayil Santhamma, former Principal of Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music. A teacher at Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society for five years, Shyama had worked at Kalakshetra before joining Women’s College. She is a recipient of Chembai Award and Thulaseevanam Award. Shyama has crooned in films for composers such as MG Radhakrishnan, Ramesh Narayan and Ravindran.