 DJ Roop’s Journey from India to Tomorrowland’s RISE Stage

This year, at the Tomorrowland Music Fest that unfolds in Belgium this July, the renowned RISE stage welcomes Indian DJ Kaushik Das, better known as DJ Roop, to perform.

As Tomorrowland attracts a diverse audience worldwide, Kaushik, in his first international gig, says he’s put a lot of thought into tailoring his performance to appeal to various musical tastes and cultural backgrounds.

“I want to showcase my Indian heritage. That’s why I’ve decided to incorporate elements of traditional Indian music into my set. Mixing in instruments like the sitar or tabla alongside contemporary beats adds a unique flavour to my performance, giving it an unmistakable Indian essence,” says Kaushik, who plans to connect with the audience on a universal level by curating a selection of songs with catchy English vocals for everyone to enjoy. Kaushik also wants to include tracks in different languages and genres to cater to the diverse crowd, ensuring that there’s something for everyone to groove to.

Visual appeal

In terms of his appearance, Kaushik is opting for attire that reflects his Indian roots while also embracing a modern twist. “Wearing a kurta or an Indo-Western ensemble showcases my cultural identity and adds visual interest to my performance.”

Furthermore, he is passionate about supporting emerging talent from India. By featuring tracks from young music producers in his set, he hopes to shine a spotlight on the talent coming out of India. “I adhere to all the legal requirements regarding music licenses and permissions. It’s essential that my performance is entertaining and conducted with integrity and respect for copyright laws,” he points out.

Dual interests

Kaushik’s journey from classical Indian music to performing at Tomorrowland has been a unique and evolving one. At the age of 3, when he performed on stage for the first time, he caught the attention of his teachers, who encouraged his parents to enrol him in formal music training. “As I grew older, around the time I was in class 8 or 9, I started hearing electronic music on TV music channels. The energy and modernity of that music captivated me, sparking a desire to create bass-heavy music. With the emergence of the internet, I began exploring Electronic Dance Music (EDM) further, discovering new sounds and artistes. However, despite my passion for electronic music, I never abandoned my roots in classical Indian music. This allowed me to merge elements of classical Indian music with EDM in my performances.”

However, bridging the gap between traditional Indian music and the modern EDM scene has presented its share of challenges for Kaushik. “Convincing my parents about pursuing a career in DJing was a hurdle. However, seeing my dedication to the craft further strengthened their support,” he says.

Despite support from friends and teachers, gaining acceptance in the broader community remained challenging. This might stem from a lack of understanding or appreciation for the fusion of traditional Indian music with EDM. To overcome this, Kaushik hosted events and workshops showcasing his unique style and educating audiences about cultural fusion. Building a strong online presence through social media and platforms like SoundCloud or YouTube has also helped him reach a wider audience and garner recognition.

“Securing gigs has been crucial for my career. I’ve networked extensively within the music industry, collaborated with other artistes, and reached out to event organisers and venues showcasing an interest in fusion or experimental music. Additionally, I’ve organised my own events and partnered with cultural festivals. Building a reputation through high-quality performances and engaging with my audience has also increased opportunities.”

Learning pursuits

Kaushik balances a full-time job as a Software Engineer at Tata Consultancy Services with pursuing an M.Tech in Computer Technology at Jadavpur University in the evening. Additionally, he attends DJing classes at Tomorrowland Foundation Music & Arts School in Kolkata at EkTara NGO.

“My journey from classical Indian music to Tomorrowland has been driven by a passion for music and a desire to push boundaries. Ultimately, I aim to create an unforgettable experience for the Tomorrowland audience that celebrates cultural diversity,” says Kaushik.

