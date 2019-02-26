The energy and talent mix

Just as the cold winters have effortlessly changed to warmer days, there is no better way to welcome the sunny months with some refreshing western music concert!

Out of many facets of western classical music, choir occupies a very special place. The idea of blending vocals of multiple pitches in a musical is quite interesting. Hyderabad Western Music Foundation along with Kodaikanal International School (KIS) conducted an engaging choir event at St Mary’s Degree College Auditorium, Secunderabad last weekend.

Kodaikanal International School has a bunch of brilliant young musicians who formed a band and a fantastic orchestra as well. This memorable event began with the orchestral performance with pieces such as Plaisir D’Amour by Giovanni Martini and Johnny Appleseed Suite by Robert Kerr. The students displayed great professionalism and also musical beauty during their opening act.

The Kodaikanal International School Choir performing at St. Mary’s degree College, Secunderabad By arrangement | Photo Credit: ismail shariff

The next performance featured KIS Band where they chose popular soundtrack highlights from Hollywood movies such as Guardians of the Galaxy. The vivacious band was full of energy and brought a new musical dimension to the evening.

Incidentally, HWMF is celebrating their tenth anniversary. The indigenous choir Deccan Voices performed the season’s buzzing composition Bohemian Rhapsody originally composed by the rock band Queen.

The complexities of this masterpiece were given a choral dimension with their rendition. As a complimenting answer to Deccan Voices, the KIS High School choir performed the jazzy number Another Day of Sun and Someone in the Crowd from the musical La La Land. The young vocalists displayed good control over the renditions during their performance.

The grand finale featured both the choirs performing City of Stars from La La Land once again and concluded with the old time classic I’m Beginning to See the Light. With perfect co-ordination between two choirs, the musical conversations between them was a treat to the audience.

The city sure lapped up the event and many people wished for more such concerts which not only enthrals connoisseurs of western music but also provide a great platform for young musicians.