Kochi’s maker of mridangams - Shiju Sebastian

The heavier a mridangam is, the better it sounds says mridangam-maker Shiju Sebastian. It took him around 10 years to learn the trade, which he started learning as an 18 year-old. He has been practising the trade for a decade now. “My father and his father before that have all been in the same trade. I learnt it from my father’s brother,” the 38 year-old says.

Each mridangam is hand-made, the only ‘machines’ used, he jokes, are the pair of pliers and hook. His workspace on the first floor of his house in Mamangalam, in Kochi, is strewn with the percussion instruments. He repairs tablas as well. Each in a different stage of either repair or in the process of being manufactured.

There is no one size fits all for these: each instrument is personalised based on the specifications of the mridangist — on the kind of sound he prefers. Although Shiju has assistants to help him with the making of each, the ‘finishing’ — tuning of the instrument — is by him. “This is the most important aspect of making the instrument, this or any. After all, finally it is about how it sounds.” He has learnt the instrument so it helps him tune it and set the shruti (pitch).

His family is among the very few in the city which work with the instrument. He says there are a couple of others in the city, not his family, who are also in the trade.

He sources raw material — wood and leather — from Chennai, Kottayam and Varanasi. The ideal wood for the purpose is either of jackfruit or cassia fistula (kanni konna), the heavier the better. A mridangam can weigh anywhere between five to 15 kilos, dependent on the weight of the wood and can cost around ₹9,000 - ₹20,000. There are lighter mridangams too, made of fibre. “Those are for those who travel, it is lighter on the wallet as well. Imagine paying for excess baggage!” he says. A single instruments takes up to week’s work, from shaping it to tuning it.

The leather used is also chosen carefully; it is chosen based, again, on client specifications. “It depends on its thickness, there is no textbook or guide to picking the ‘ideal’ piece. One, literally, goes by touch. Softer the skin, the naadam (sound) will be higher, he says.

Shiju doesn’t know how his family came to this trade, all he knows is that he is the fourth generation craftsman and also that faith has nothing to do with it. “It is about music, that doesn’t come into this at all. Some musicians, based on their beliefs, perform pujas and take the instrument to temples. Then there are those who, when they buy their first mridangam give me a dakshina (offering of beetle leaf and nut).”

Since he learnt the mridangam hasn’t he wanted to play the instrument professionally? Shiju laughs and says, “Not really, I didn’t have the time since I was busy working with mridangams. I like doing this.”