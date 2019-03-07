Know about the single-stringed instrument Chowdike

We visited Shivamogga (Shimoga) last year to perform at the Ganesh Chaturthi music festival. There we came across the ancient instrument, Chowdike. We came to know that this unique instrument is popular in this region and were eager to find out more about it.

There is also a community that goes by the name Chowdike and the art form they practise is the Chowdike Padagalu or Jogathy Nruthya. They are mainly based in Savadavarti/Savadatti or Saudatti area, one of the oldest towns in Belgaum district. Some of them are also based in Chandragutti in Shimoga district, Mahur in Maharashtra and Nalgonda in Telangana.

Women who perform Chowdike Padagalu are either devadasis or descendants of devadasis belonging to the Yellamma cult. The single-stringed instrument Chowdike is said to be a symbol of goddess Yellamma and women form groups to sing in praise of Yellamma. It includes both song and narration. The instrument Chowdike provides the rhythmic support with another instrument, Sambala.

Yellamma is also known as goddess Renuka (mother of Parasurama) or Ellai amman or Ekvira. She is worshipped predominantly in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The Chowdikes also worship goddess Amba Bhavani. The young boys belonging to this community remain with the teacher to learn music and to play the instrument after undergoing an initiation ceremony.

At the Yellammanata mela performed in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Southern Maharashtra during Dasara, the performers narrate the stories of Goddess Yellamma. Chowdike Padagalu has now become a vehicle to communicate social messages, especially to women in villages.

The Chowdike has a long rectangular measuring jar, supported by a three ft long bamboo that is fitted with a cork at the tip. The jar is either made of wood or bronze and is covered with animal skin on one side. A metal piece is inserted through a hole in the centre. A string is tied between the bamboo and the hide. It is attached to the peg on top of the instrument. The sound is produced by either plucking the string by fingers or with a small rod that has tiny bells attached on either sides.

The men from Chowdike tribe wear traditional costume that consists of a head gear in red, orange or white and a robe usually in white. The women wear saris and cover their head with the pallu. They smear holy ash or vibhuti on their forehead with a red kumkum in the middle.

Though only a select few from the community are allowed to perform, Radhabai Maruti Madar, a foremost exponent, has been making efforts to involve the entire community to revive and popularise Chowdike Padagalu.

The writers are well-known Carnatic musicians