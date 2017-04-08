Kishori Amonkar’s eternal wait to see the raga

Vocalist Raghunandan Panshikar told me a story. This long time disciple of Kishori Amonkar had to accompany her to a concert in Mumbai. He reached her residence and found her procrastinating. In her homewear saree, she was busy making a garland for puja. Worried organisers kept calling and the audience grew impatient waiting. Kishori tai (as she was fondly called) protested, “I am waiting to see the ‘swarup’ of the raga. How can I just go there and sing?” After a good couple of hours, she was finally ready to leave and what an astonishing Yaman she sang that evening. Not a soul in the audience was left unmoved.

This eternal, perennial waiting to see the raga perhaps characterises Kishori Amonkar’s music. There are several stories about delayed concerts and other hiccups. Film scholar Gayatri Chatterjee is no stranger to these. However from her archive of memories, she retrieves a performance held during the monsoons, “The program had started on time and she sang some eight versions of the Malhar to a smaller group. Of course I did not understand the technical points of differences in those ragas but was drenched, inundated, and satiated.”

In Bhoop, a raga she made her own, Kishori tai sang ‘Pratham Sur Saadhe’ and followed it all her life. Sur was her sadhana. The nation erupted in grief on her sad demise. Kishori tai is no more they said. But is there any end to her music?

Remember that John Donne sonnet? “Death, be not proud, though some have called thee / Mighty and dreadful, for thou art not so; / For those whom thou think'st thou dost overthrow / Die not, poor Death, nor yet canst thou kill me.”

Author Amit Chaudhuri tells me, “She's the most sophisticated artist among modern singers. The tone of that voice fills the ear, and the nature of her exploration is always startling in its combination of great subtlety with fearlessness and passion. I long felt - though she sang mainly in a century when the khayal took on a new form - that she had no peer”.

Chaudhuri’s first clear memory of listening to her was on the Marathi programme Pratibha ani Pratima. He was growing up in Mumbai (Bombay then) and knew little Marathi, but always watched this programme for the music. Amonkar sang a few lines without accompaniment, and he was struck by the exceptional timbre and the purity of her approach to notes.

Painter Sudhir Patwardhan who finds the interiority of her music most alluring shares another memory from the Art Triennale in the late 1970s organised by Mulk Raj Anand in New Delhi where Kishori Amonkar was invited by Krishen Khanna and J Swaminathan to address a motley gathering of visual artists. It was rare for a classical musician to address visual artists. Kishori tai spoke with great conviction about the ‘interiority’ of art music.

For vocalist Shubha Mudgal, Amonkar’s music as well as that of other iconic masters and exponents, is like a very major reference library that she can keep referring to throughout a lifelong study. “When I refer to her music, I sometimes get answers to many questions that raise their heads, and sometimes the answers elude me and I need to look for them elsewhere. The questions could be related to her gharana associations. For example, how different is Kishori ji’s Jaipur Atrauli gayaki from that of her mother's, the great Mogubai Kurdikar's, or other disciples of her mother like Kamal Tambe and Kausalya Manjeshwar. She herself said that she had freed herself from gharana confines. If so, how is this evident in her music? Or, did she allow the music of great masters of her times or preceding times impact her music in any way? Sometimes my questions could be related to voice production. Did she use a nasal projection at times, or did the relative lightness of her voice facilitate the ripple-like effect she could create with her taans?”, she further explains.

Mudgal often turns to an early Pat-bihag recording of Amonkar’s (Dhan dhan mangal gawo) which demonstrates that it is possible to be tethered to a gharana and yet find your own voice and identity as a singer. Poet and music writer Yatindra Mishra couldn’t agree more. He reasons, “Kishori Amonkar is a gharana in herself. Her music is an amalgamation of multiple influences. While listening to her you wonder if it is just Jaipur Atrauli or something else. With every rendition, she has recreated the structure of her gharana style. Listen to her Jaunpuri, Shuddh Malkauns for example. She is just not a disciple of her gharana but an intellectual who is constantly reframing the aesthetics.”

Kishori Amonkar paid close attention to the nuances of the text, an outstanding quality evident in her renditions. It was never a blind mimicking of the written lines. She would always endeavour to understand the sahitya. Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, Vilayat Khan and Girija Devi remained her favourites.

Ghazal constituted another area of personal interest. She was enamoured by Mehdi Hassan whose cassettes she bought to distribute amongst her students. Temperamental, misunderstood genius, purist, unpredictable – Kishori Amonkar remains much mythologised. Perhaps we will always revel in some of those stories but Mudgal puts it best, “Like others who have had any opportunity to interact with her, I have seen her presenting a most charming, maternal side to some youngsters and also ranting at people who had in her opinion irritated her. And these very different sides of her personality actually point to the fact that despite her legendary ability as a musician she was a human being. For me this is inspiring - to know that someone who is very human, gets angry like hell, decimates an organiser with a tongue-lashing, feels vulnerable like others do, is also capable of such excellence in music.”

The music will always remain. Mharo Pranam!