Finding true music

It is impossible to attempt to explain the significance of Kishori Amonkar’s music without a strong reference to her mother-guru Mogubai Kurdikar, the tempestuous genius of Kesarbai Kerkar and the solid presence of Hirabai Barodekar. The references to women have been made only to dispel the myth that the overwhelming presence of men reduced women to a secondary status: that they figured only as glamorous entities unable to match the art of male performers and gurus. There is a compelling need to foreground the brilliant stories of women as gurus and performers.

Kishori Amonkar belongs to the great musical tradition that fused grammar, technique, knowledge with rigorous and intense practice leading to a deep understanding of the nature of the medium, which metamorphoses into profound personal experience. In the name of vague and amorphous transcendentalism and aesthetics, the tradition of music Kishori Amonkar came from, did not overlook the vital importance of disciplined learning and hard labour, the only route to gain control over the medium. The genius of creativity could not skip the multiple complex processes of learning, practising and, equally importantly, meditating on the very nature of learning.

Amonkar was recognised as one of the foremost singers in the Hindustani tradition and as an innovative exponent of the Jaipur gharana. She cultivated a deep understanding of her art, largely through extensive study of the ancient texts on music. Trained by her mother, the classical vocalist Mogubai Kurdikar, Kishori Amonkar developed her own personal style, which reflects the influence of other gharanas and was generally regarded as an individual variant of the Jaipur tradition. Known for her skilful performances of the khayals, Amonkar also indulged in lighter classical genres of thumri, bhajans and film music. Amonkar was awarded the Padma Bhushan (1987) and Padma Vibhushan (2002). In 2010, she became a fellow of the Sangeet Natak Akademi. In an interview in 2016, Amonkar was asked if she has any aspirations that have remained unfulfilled in a lifetime of music. To which she replied, "I feel I have just begun. I have not learnt anything because I still don't have command over the sur . Because sur is air, and I am made of concrete. When the perfect sur comes out of my throat, this body will disappear. I will die instantly. I pray to God that I die that way. There is nothing else to see except the beauty of nature, the eternity of one note." She is also credited with contributing to the grammar of classical music with her scholarly knowledge, and creation of ragas like Kishori Malhar and Sumedha Todi.

Talking about her mother's method of teaching, Kishori Amonkar said that initially she would merely follow her mother without debating on the elements of what was being taught or sung. Mogubai would repeat the “sthayi” and “antara” only twice, for she expected the disciple to deeply internalise what was being taught. Reflecting on the inwardness of such a learning tradition, Kishori remarked that, for instance, to deal with the same note that was embedded in two different ragas it was absolutely necessary to see the journey of the note, evoking differences when it was applied in two different ragas. No mechanical exercise would ever help one attain the ability to create diverse creative expressions. It is for this reason that Kishori regarded “taleem” and “riyaz” as sacred meditative acts of cleansing both oneself and the creative act. This has to be correlated with the unequivocal comments on “riyaz” made by the remarkable musician Annapurna Devi: it is indeed fascinating that both Kishori and Annapurna Devi draw attention to the great truth that the range of the medium (vocal and instrumental, as is the case) should not be stretched in any artificial manner to create spectacular effects. When Annapurna Devi finally accepted Hariprasad Chaurasia as a disciple, she clearly told him not to mindlessly mimic stringed instruments like the sitar and the sarod, but to struggle to find the true musicality of the flute.

One must turn to the music of Kishori Amonkar with the clear understanding that she was constantly struggling to find a form by integrating the abstract and the concrete, for, they are embedded in each other. Kishori Amonkar was journeying into that realm where the abstract and the concrete manifested themselves simultaneously, and could be realised within. It is in this particular sense that Kishori remarked recently that her great yearning as a musician was to attain complete 'thehraav' (stillness) in her music.

For those who happened to listen to her rendition of raga Mian Ki Malhar at a concert in Bangalore (the Mallikarjun Mansur Festival) a decade ago, the manner in which she literally pushed herself to the edge to get her phrases right while singing “Kareem Naam” was a clear demonstration of her total dedication and the ‘tapasya’ that went into the structuring of ideas and emotions. For those familiar with the monumental renderings of Mian Ki Malhar by Ustad Amir Khan, Kishori’s performance revealed the eternal truth that paradigms shaped by the masters of the past were not elements that could be incorporated and exhibited by the succeeding generations. One only needs to listen to Kesarbai Kerkar's Bhairavi, Lalit, Lalita Gauri, Hirabai Barodekar’s Multani, Marwa, Mogubai Kurdikar’s Ek Nishaad Behagda, Shuddh Kalyan, Basanti Kedar... to get a glimpse of their indomitable creative energies and intransigent spirit, ceaselessly striving to uncover the hidden dimensions of the ragas and not falling back upon those registers that were familiarised by several other performers.

More than two decades ago while paying tribute to Mallikarjun Mansur, Kishori Amonkar remarked that she found it almost impossible to fully fathom Mansur’s delineation of the raga Kabir Bhairav, even though she had handled the raga on several occasions. She also added that she struggled quite a lot of comprehend the profundity of his music for there were many intractable elements in its framework. Kishori Amonkar argued that in Mallikarjun Mansur’s music one could see the confluence of the mind and the heart – deep religious “Lingayat” faith and uncompromising intellectual quest were inseparable aspects of his music.

Till the end Kishori Amonkar was thirsting for such an integration in her own music, which perhaps explains her eccentricities and rather unpalatable moves and gestures both as a performer and a person. One could explain her abrasiveness as an uncomfortable, refractory part of her being that was discontent with itself and with a shallow, mediocre world feeding on trivialities.