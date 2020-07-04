Kimera and Abbas K’s debut single ‘Fight For Ya’ on Generation Smash

04 July 2020 12:06 IST

The independent music artists’ song was released by Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike’s label Generation Smash

Music producers and DJs Kimera and Abbas K released their debut single ‘Fight For Ya’ on Generation Smash, the label of DJs Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike. Kimera and Abbas describe their debut single as an emotional journey to fight for someone you truly love and do anything to be with them. It also articulates the importance of doing your best and having no regrets if things don’t work out.

‘Fight for ya’ has been in the making for three years and the final version is a blend of pop and dance music that accentuates the female vocals.

Talking about releasing his debut single on Generation Smash, 21-year-old Pratham Mehra who goes by the name of Kimera, says, “As an upcoming artist, having your song signed to a label curated by the world’s number one DJs is like a dream come true. Abbas and I have been working on this for nearly three years, and it got rejected by 13 labels before finding its home at Generation Smash. This is by far one of the best things that have ever happened in my life!”

Abbas Kagalwala who goes by the name of Abbas K, 22, says, “I recall tweeting about how excited I was for Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike performing in India in 2013. I have followed all their releases from day one and having ‘Fight For Ya’ signed to their label is a fantasy fulfilled. It is more than just a song, it’s an emotion.”

Kimera and Abbas also worked on the background score of the short film Carbon, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.