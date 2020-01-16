Kerala-based TechSariga Club lets you watch the music club’s concerts through its web app

Imagine there’s a classical concert taking place far away that you just don’t want to miss. How about live-streaming the performance? Web application TechSariga Club lets you catch up with its concerts live from anywhere, thanks to its online music domain.

The inaugural show of ‘Beyond Live’ takes place on January 25 at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, a Carnatic concert featuring vocalist Vishnudev Namboothiri, accompanied by Erickavu N Sunil (mridamgam), Edapally Ajithkumar (violin) and Vazhappally Krishnakumar (ghatam) that subscribers can watch online.

“The idea is to make music inclusive. While the ‘physical’ audience for the show will be students, teachers and some select invitees, music lovers can live-stream the performance on a device. It’s a fusion of technology and music,” says Kannan Govindan, founder of TechSariga Club that has over 300 members.

The website, that also has a “virtual studio” for musicians to collaborate online, offers add-on features such as discussion forums with and an audio-visual library. “The discussion platforms come with a user-friendly interface that can accommodate up to 25 participants at the same time, while music enthusiasts make use of the digital library with copyright-free content,” says Kannan, a mridangam player.

Kannan Govindan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Other key features are “pre-event” and “post-event” content, as the former offers verified, introductory material about the kritis to be performed at an upcoming event apart from backgrounders about the artist and his music.

“We have a pool of contributory musicians who are members of TechSariga Club. Post-event content include highlights and analyses. For instance, in a two-hour-long concert, the wow moments might perhaps be just 30 minutes. Such segments are highlighted for the viewer,” says Kannan, adding that the web app, which was launched last July, is “responsive to any device.”

Another aspect is the option for interactions with an “expert panel” during the concert. “This is enabled through a chat option, and Q & A sessions also will be open,” says Kannan, a techie. Aluva-based TechSariga Club plans to organise at least one concert a month as a part of Beyond Live. However, web-streaming services is open to only registered club members. Subscription charges are ₹350 per month or ₹3,540 per year.

Visit www.club.techsariga.com

The inaugural concert featuring vocalist Vishnudev Namboothiri will be held on January 25 at 6 pm.