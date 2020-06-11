Music

Kerala band Thekkan Chronicles’ ‘Onnayidum Lokam’ celebrates the spirit of togetherness despite the pandemic

A still from the video of ‘Onnayidum Lokam’ by Thekkan Chronicles

A still from the video of ‘Onnayidum Lokam’ by Thekkan Chronicles   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Penned by Mollywood actor and theatre-person Maala Parvathi, ‘Onnayidum Lokam’ is composed and sung by Thekkan Chronicles’ frontman Gokul Harshan

 

The entire world may be in the grip of a pandemic but there’s never a reason to lose optimism. Thiruvananthapuram-based band Thekkan Chronicles’ uplifting single ‘Onnayidum Lokam’ aims to spotlight this message, underscoring the need for humanity to remain hopeful and stand together in such testing times.

“We are going through a phase where most of us can’t even meet each other and are able to connect only with the help of technology. ‘Onnayidum Lokam’ attempts to convey a sense of togetherness and a spirit of positivity,” says Thekkan Chronicles’ frontman Gokul Harshan about the soft rock track.

 

The singer says the video of the four-minute-long single was shot at Cameo Light Studio, Ulloor in Thiruvananthapuram with the help of “a skeletal screw and following safety protocols.” The band also went live with the song through a virtual concert held earlier at the studio.

Penned by Mollywood actor and theatre-person Maala Parvathi, the number is composed and sung by Gokul. Actor Mammootty, on his Facebook page, recently released the song’s video, directed and edited by Maala Parvathi’s son, Ananthakrishnan S.

Maala Parvathi says she has tried to convey the idea of “a rebirth of human values” through the lyrics. “We are forced to live in a world of compartmentalisation for the time being. However, all of us also have the option to stay connected and stand together. We still enjoy a lot of freedom and I feel we must show the sunny side up no matter what. There’s no quarantine for fraternity.”

