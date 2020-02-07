Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s got the blues

Blues guitarist, Kenny Wayne Shepherd has been a performer for over two decades. Shepherd who hails from Shreveport, Louisiana, was exposed to music since he was a child. The city has been home to greats like bluesman Leadbelly and country star Hank Williams Jr. The youngster also grew up listening to Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton and James Brown, and that shaped his thinking.

Myriad influences

Shepherd, who is performing at the Mahindra Blues Festival this weekend, is also self-taught. “That process was quite tedious, but it helped me develop my own style. There’s a lot of blues, rock and southern music in my songs, with some country and folk influences too,” he says. The festival also features blues great Buddy Guy, the brilliant Keb’ Mo’ and sister duo Larkin Poe. Besides his famous 1997 song ‘Blue On Black’ and other numbers he wrote over the years, Shepherd will be playing songs from his latest album The Traveler. He says, “A lot of people know ‘Blue On Black’. I was wearing a tee with those colours and thus gave the name.” The Traveler, released last May, incorporates various elements from the southern parts of the US. The song ‘Woman Like You’ has become a crowd favourite, and ‘Tailwind’ and ‘Gravity’ have been critically acclaimed. It features his own band including Noah Hunt on vocals. The album also contains versions of Buffalo Springfield’s ‘Mr Soul’ and Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh's ‘Turn To Stone’. Asked why the riff of ‘Mr Soul’ sounds so much like the Rolling Stones hit ‘Satisfaction’, Shepherd laughs, “Ask Neil Young. He wrote the Springfield song.”

Besides his own band, the musician has also played for The Rides with the legendary Stephen Stills of Crosby, Stills & Nash and keyboardist Barry Goldberg of Electric Flag. He says, “Stephen is a mentor to me. He’s always been encouraging me to sing more, and I’ve used my voice a few times in the latest album.” Shepherd recollects the time in the 1990s when besides him, other teenagers like Jonny Lang and Joe Bonamasa suddenly made waves. “There was a lot of talent, and senior musicians like B.B. King and Buddy Guy advised us. We all have our own styles. I try to focus more on songwriting in that the lyrics should be relatable and the tunes catchy,” he says.

Racing through

On today’s young blues artistes Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram and Quinn Sullivan, Shepherd says, “They remind me of my teenage days. It's great to see youngsters keep the tradition alive. Larkin Poe, part of the Mahindra Blues Festival, are really good.” When the musician isn’t recording or touring, he spends time with his wife Hannah, daughter of Mel Gibson, and their six children. How does he balance music, family and parenthood? He replies, “I've learnt how to manage my schedule, and I give quality time for everything. I'm also a racing fanatic, though I wish I had more time to drive my Dodge Demon at max speed.” His rapidfire guitar solos seem to compensate.

The Mahindra Blues Festival 2020; February 8 and 9; more details at bookmyshow.com