Kendrick Lamar to headline the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in 2025

The rapper previously performed at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent

Published - September 09, 2024 01:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kendrick Lamar has been announced as the headliner for the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show

Kendrick Lamar has been announced as the headliner for the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show | Photo Credit: X/ @NFL

Kendrick Lamar has been announced as the headliner for the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show, which will take place on February 9, 2025, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The highly anticipated performance will air on Fox, with creative direction provided by pgLang, the multimedia company co-founded by Lamar and his long-time collaborator, Dave Free.

Kendrick Lamar drops music video for “Not Like Us” amid Drake feud

Lamar previously performed at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent. That performance won an Emmy for Outstanding Live Variety Special.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one,” Lamar said in a statement.

Roc Nation, led by Jay-Z, will once again produce the show, marking its sixth consecutive year in this role. Jay-Z praised Lamar as a “once-in-a-generation artist and performer” whose influence extends far beyond music. With 17 Grammy wins and a Pulitzer Prize for his 2017 album DAMN., Lamar’s career has been marked by critical acclaim and cultural impact. He also earned an Oscar nomination for the song “All the Stars” from Black Panther.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud: the biggest beef in contemporary rap history, explained

NFL’s head of music, Seth Dudowsky, emphasized Lamar’s lasting impact on both music and culture, stating, “Few artists have impacted music and culture as profoundly as Kendrick Lamar.” With Lamar’s track record for delivering powerful performances, his 2025 Super Bowl halftime show is expected to be another defining moment in his career.

This announcement continues Lamar’s strong 2024, following the chart-topping success of his singles “Not Like Us” and “Like That.”

