Keeping SPIC MACAY going

Kiran Seth on how SPIC MACAY has been reaching out to students during the pandemic

Even when the doors of schools and colleges were shut, the window to culture remained open. “Crisis or calamity, we have been keeping this movement going. No challenge is too big for SPIC MACAY. In 1977, when we began to build a bridge between students and Indian performing arts, we realised how difficult it is going to be to save it from collapsing. So the pandemic is just another trying phase,” says Dr. Kiran Seth.

Soon after the lockdown was announced, SPIC MACAY’s huge team of volunteers from around the country came up with ways to reach out to students. “Not many have discussed the impact of social isolation on young minds. Loneliness is not easy to cope with at this age. Hence, we decided to keep them engaged through arts. For the past 43 years, we have been trying to draw their attention to the timeless beauty and calming effect of our classical art forms, but it is now that we really need to help them experience it,” points out Seth.

Professor Emeritus in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at IIT Delhi since 1976, Seth, a cultural crusader, founded SPIC MACAY to take education beyond classroom learning. From starting with just five students in the audience to making the whole campus resound with rhythm and melody, SPIC MACAY has mastered the art of connecting with the young.

Special series

It began streaming several thematic music and dance performances since April 2020. While the Rendezvous series is an interaction with exponents of different art forms, the Parampara Series is designed to focus on musicians carrying forward their guru’s legacy. They also conceived the Great Masters series to make the new generation aware of the approach and style of legendary artistes. The Classical Evening series on Saturdays features music and dance performances.

Says renowned flautist Ronu Majumdar, “I have always been in favour of cultural activities that involve the younger generation. I was delighted when they invited me to connect virtually with students as part of the Rendezvous series. With no concerts and recordings, I thought it was the best time to involve in activities that will create an appreciative young audience. Afterall they are the inheritors of this dharohar (treasure). And we musicians should make them understand its essence and value.”

Besides classical arts, SPIC MACAY has been screening ‘Cinema Classics,’ both Indian and international, which is followed by a discussion about the film with a renowned filmmaker. The Sunday noon Craft and Folk series is an effort to not only showcase our rich tradition but extend support to craftsmen and folk artistes severely impacted by the pandemic. The annual SPIC MACAY convention, Anubhav, was also held virtually.

“Though we have been busy curating an exciting line-up, it has not been easy to raise funds. Some reputed educational institutions came forward to host performances. Recently, IIM Bangalore organised a dusk-to-dawn musical event, ‘Yamini’, featuring Vishaka Hari, S. Sowmya, Venkatesh Kumar, Purbayan Chatterjee and Mysore Chandan Kumar. As always, the SRF Foundation has been a major support. This being the Diamond Jubilee year of IIT Delhi, the alumni raised a huge amount that has been sustaining us through this crisis,” says Seth.

Amid a surfeit of digital cultural events SPIC MACAY holds its own, says senior Bharatanatyam dancer, Chitra Visweswaran, who was part of one of the series. “Engagement with art can make it easier for the young to get used to the new normal.”