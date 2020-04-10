Neha Kakkar: We don’t get paid for singing in Bollywood

She has sung foot-tapping hits such as ‘Garmi’, ‘Aankh marey’, ‘O saki’, ‘Dilbar’ and ‘Kala chashma’ among many others, and enjoys as much popularity as any top singer in contemporary Bollywood. Yet, Neha Kakkar says that singers hardly ever get paid in the film industry.

“We don’t get paid for singing in Bollywood at all. They feel that if we give a superhit song, the singer will earn through shows,” says Neha.

The 31-year-old added: “I get a good amount from live concerts, but Bollywood doesn’t pay when we sing a song.”

On the work front, Neha will feature in a song with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh titled ‘Moscow suka’. The number is a mix of Punjabi and Russian language. The Russian vocals are by Ekaterina Sizova.

On Thursday, Neha took to her Instagram stories, where she uploaded a series of pictures of herself along with her brother Tony Kakkar, and wished him on his birthday. Tony and Neha have collaborated for numbers such as ‘Car main music’, ‘Dheeme dheeme’ and ‘Coca Cola’.