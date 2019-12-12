Kabir for the new age audience

Kahat Kabir Suno Bhai Sadho. And those at the Mahindra Kabira Festival in Benaras were all ears. But 500 years ago when the mystic poet spoke, his liberating verses hardly found any takers. He roamed on the ghats by the Ganga talking of true love.

It was surreal to be seated on Guleria ghat. Not far away from it is the Panchganga Ghat, where Kabir met his guru Swami Ramanand — it proved to be a turning point in his spiritual quest.

The festival couldn’t have had a better setting to bring alive the essence of Kabir’s unpretentious philosophy. Even as musicians rendered his couplets, life by the river went about at its usual pace — boats silently plying people, the rising and setting sun spreading its glow, flocks of pigeons flying overhead, sounds of bells from nearby temple echoing in the air and pilgrims busily performing rituals.

Over the course of two days, the festival took Kabir’s life lessons to the new age audience through varied musical genres, apart from showcasing the beauty of the Benaras gharana, whose celebrated musicians have contributed hugely to the city’s heritage and history.

Such festivals are a wonderful way to explore not just the ethos and identity of a place, but also unique spaces for performing arts.

“That was the aim when we conceived the festival four years ago with the support of the Mahindra group. And with each edition, we have realised that those coming to the event from across the country and abroad are doing so more to experience music in such an ambience. And they enjoy the music and literature sessions as much as the heritage walks. Many of them have fallen in love with this ancient city even while rediscovering Kabir at the festival,” said Sanjoy K Roy, the curator and MD, Teamwork Arts.

So if in ‘Yeh to ghar hai prem ka’, Shabnam Virmani’s unfettered voice and the five-stringed tambura and khartal urged you to kill your ego for the gates of love to open, vocalists Rahul and Rohit Mishra, sitarist Neeraj Mishra and flautist Ajay Prasanna traversed the raag-taal route to convey Kabir’s thoughts.

Sitar player Neeraj Mishra

“Classical, folk or fusion…his simple yet thought-provoking messages lend themselves amazingly to any form of music. And this is what has inspired musicians at the festival to get experimental with their expression,” said Neeraj Mishra.

Shabnam has been travelling around the country, after launching the Kabir Project in 2002, talking passionately about Kabir’s relevance today more than ever. Her deep engagement with his philosophy has resulted in documentaries, performances, translations and curation. At Benaras, alongwith Swagath Sivakumar, she sang, Piya chahai prem ras, rakha chahai man

Doye khadag ek myan me, dekha suna na kan.

“There is only room for one, either your ego or the experience of love. Kabir asks, ‘you came into this world and you didn’t taste love. Like a guest who came into an empty home. You just came and left. Is this what your life is all about’?”

Like Shabnam, Purushottam Agrawal is always eager to share with people his study and understanding of the saint-poet’s works, which also resulted in his much-acclaimed book, Akath Kahani Prem Ki.

At the festival’s afternoon literature session, he pointed out that more than a social reformer or religious guru, Kabir was essentially a poet. “And not just a poet of love and consolation, but a poet of anger and interrogation. He is known to ask disturbing questions,” said Agrawal.

There seems to be no aspect of life that Kabir has not touched, including classical music. According to music researcher and educationist Sadhana Rao, the connect between verse and song comes through in one of his couplets that refers to ‘chattis raag’ (36 raags). Interestingly, Sadhana pointed out, “the Siva Matha system does the classification of music according to 36 raags!”

Folk singer Mooralala Marwada

‘Wah wah…kya baat hai, kya baat hai,’ is how Sufi folk singer Mooralala Marwada of Kutch in Gujarat describes the timelessness of Kabir’s dohas. “Usme hamare mitti ki kushboo and vichar hai (it has the aroma and thoughts of our land),” he said before his performance at the festival.

He has been conveying the thoughts of various saint poets through simple folk tunes. “Once you begin to understand these verses, you will see a transformation in yourself,” he said with a smile, his swirling moustache reaching his ears.

Kabir Cafe band

“Kabir belongs to every era. We can find him in our everyday struggle, our existence and in our cityscape,” said Raman Iyer of Kabir Café that performed to a huge crowd at the Shivala Ghat.

One of the top indie bands today in the country, it is led by Neeraj Arya, and plays the poetry of the 15th century mystic through a mix of folk, reggae, pop, rock and classical.

“We think Kabir is the biggest rockstar because it requires immense courage to speak the truth. And he did so without thinking about the consequences,” said Raman. Then, amidst loud cheers, the band sang its all-time favourite, ‘Chadariya jheeni re jheeni …’ Seeing the audience sway and sing along, you realised Kabir truly rocks.