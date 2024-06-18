ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving in New York, reports say

Published - June 18, 2024 07:11 pm IST

was expected to be arraigned today morning on charges he had been driving under the influence

Reuters

Justin Timberlake. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on drunk driving charges on June 18 in New York State, CBS News reported, citing local police.

Mr. Timberlake was expected to be arraigned on June 18 morning on charges he had been driving under the influence, the network reported.

Police in Sag Harbor, New York, where Mr. Timberlake was reportedly arrested, were not immediately available for comment.

Mr. Timberlake has two concerts scheduled in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week, according to his website.

