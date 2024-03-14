This weekend, Bengaluru brings home music that is as eclectic and diverse as its inhabitants

March 14, 2024 10:07 am | Updated 10:08 am IST

Catharsis Vol. 3

March 17, 6.30 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹499 via Insider.in, plus ₹500 cover charge at the door

The third edition of multi-genre gig series Catharsis brings in Pune/Kolkata thrash metal band, Splinter, for the launch of their self-titled debut EP. Their style of breakneck metal inspired by the ‘80s Bay Area scene, Teutonic thrash metal as well as South American extreme metal and old-school death metal will be on the same lineup as Bengaluru artist ArK aka Arav Krishnan’s band.

While that covers the heavy end of the spectrum at Catharsis, the gig also includes rock band Vinyl, who are inspired by everyone from Billy Joel to The Beatles and Pink Floyd. Rounding off the lineup are singer-songwriter Ramyaa Hariharan and psychedelic rock/shoegaze band Himalayan Sky.

This edition of Catharsis promises an eclectic lineup that is bound to captivate and electrify. A description for the event adds, “Catharsis Vol. 3 invites you to embrace the spirit of discovery, transcend musical boundaries, and experience the thrill of live music.”

Obradovic-Tixier Duo

March 15 and 16, 9:30 pm onwards

Windmills, Whitefield

Tickets: ₹1,500 (seating), ₹499 (standing) via windmills-india.com

Each week, Windmills has been bringing artists from around the world for a sonic insight into everything that goes into the rather large umbrella term that we know as jazz. This time around, the venue will host the Obradovic-Tixier duo from France, an instrumental act comprising French piano player David Tixier and Croatian-French drummer Lada Obradovic. Described as “futuristic jazz”, the duo released their fifth album The Only Thing That Matters recently and have been touring worldwide in support of the record.

A statement from the artists says, “The duo’s music is inspired by stories lived or witnessed by the two musicians. The instrumentation revolves around drums and piano, but explores as well textures throughout digital sampling, percussions, bass synths, and vocoders.”

Zomaland

March 16 and 17, 12 pm onwards

NICE Ground, Madavara

Tickets: ₹899 per day, via Insider.in

The traveling food and culture festival Zomaland stops by Bengaluru this week with a heavy-hitter lineup. That includes headliners such as hip-hop and pop artiste KING and Indo-Canadian pop artiste Jonita Gandhi who recently released her new EP Love Like That.

Also on the lineup are folk-indie quartet When Chai Met Toast with their euphoric, arena-ready tunes, hip-hop artist Hanumankind with his high-energy set, singer-songwriter Anoushka Maskey, hip-hop duo Shia x Zero Chill, DJ-producer Tranquil and singer-songwriter Arijit Anand, among others. Comedians Atul Khatri and Gaurav Kapoor also feature on the lineup, making Zomaland an all-out entertainment festival.

DJ Viking Soul & Totem Tribe

March 17, 7 pm onwards

One8 Commune, MG Road

Entry: Free

DJ-producer Rinaa Shah’s alter-ego DJ Viking Soul allows her to blend percussive elements such as tabla and electronic beats, plus sitar for a journeying set. Inspired by tribal music from around the world as well as Afro-house and techno, the artiste takes over the recently opened One8 Commune near MG Road for a night of electronic music.

The experience gets heightened by the inclusion of the Totem Tribe. Described in a press release as “an immersive musical experience combining live performances, dance, and visual spectacle to create a unique tribal celebration.” The release adds, “Led by DJ Viking Soul, Totem Tribe brings together a talented team of performers to deliver an unforgettable journey through sound and culture.”

Supporting artistes on the lineup include percussionist Arun Sivag, as well as DJs such as Daksh and Arjun.

