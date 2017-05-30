Jonita Gandhi’s journey

After the wild success of the title track of the movie Chennai Express, there was no looking back for singer Jonita Gandhi, who has since proceeded to crank out hit numbers one after another. Speaking to Metro Plus, she tells us about her journey from uploading covers of popular songs on YouTube to playback singing.

Excerpts:

Growing up in Canada, what inspired you to take up a career singing for the Indian audience?

Growing up, I always had Indian music playing around the house. My father was a musician and he played the keyboard for a lot of community events, so he would listen to a lot of old Bollywood numbers from the retro era. Listening to those songs played at home, I would hum along to the tune and when my father heard me, he realised that I had potential and so he encouraged me to practice and perform with him on shows and it just took off from there.

Considering that you sing in a variety of different languages from Hindi to Kannada, do you find it hard to grasp the nuances of singing in such diverse languages?

It is difficult but at the same time, I also find it really fun and challenging. As long as I am with people who are able to guide me expertly, it is not that hard. I always make sure to seek the inputs of the composer or lyricist in order to achieve an authentic pronunciation. I really depend on the people around me during those situations.

What are some of the challenges that playback singers face these days?

I think that the industry has opened its doors to a lot of new talent, which is a good thing. There are so many people who are making it big today, but at the same time it also brings along with it stiff competition. The challenge I think is to find your own unique voice and to carve an identity for yourself in order to stand out from the crowd.

What are your plans for the future?

The dream is to work on more original content. I will have a couple of film releases as well this year. I am also working on some stuff for my YouTube channel, I think it is a wonderful platform where singers can express themselves the way they want to. It also happens to be the place where I first started getting noticed by people from around the world.

What do you consider as some of your career-defining milestones?

I remember my first Bollywood song with Vishal- Shekhar very fondly. Another highlight of my career was when I won my first Bollywood award, The Mirchi Award for best female vocalist of the year. Also, the time when A.R Rehman tweeted about me made me feel immensely special.

Any word of advice for upcoming young artistes in India?

Focus on shaping your own sound and be original. A lot of people think that if they imitate the style of someone very successful then they would get more opportunities, which is never true. For longevity in the industry, you need to create a reason for people to choose you over others, you need to be irreplaceable and one of a kind.