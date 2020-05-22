Jonita Gandhi and Ashwin Adwani’s electronic rendition of a folk classic for Lost Stories

The Indian EDM duo Lost Stories has released a new single ‘Mai ni meriye’, featuring Jonita Gandhi and Ashwin Adwani. The song is a fresh rendition of a folk song, ‘Chamba’.

Speaking about the song, Lost Stories, which comprises Prayag Mehta and Rishab Joshi, said: “This is a very special track for us as it is with two of our favourite vocalists as well as friends, Jonita and Ashwin. ‘Mai ni meriye’ is a folk track with a robust Indian feel to it. The melodies are soothing with a drop that allows for our sound to be tempered with classical Indian instruments. The feel of the track along with the soulful voices brings back the nostalgia for big Indian weddings.”

For Jonita, collaborating with Lost Stories is a lot of fun: “We’ve known each other for a little while now and it’s always nice to work with people who I know and get along with! With this project, in particular, we were on the same page about keeping the approach fresh yet maintaining the beauty of the original folk song, ‘Chamba’,” she added.

Ashwin shared that ‘Mai ni meriye’ is the story of “two young lovers who are away from each other and just the thought of being around the other person brings them joy but somehow, being together feels like a dream”.

The song has been launched by Artist Originals, JioSaavn’s label for global South Asian artists.

The video for the song will release later in the month.