Join Raghav Meattle, Aname and Modern Machines Vol 1 on Bengaluru’s party circuit this weekend

Raghav Meattle, Sahana Naresh, Akshita Mengi

June 30, 8 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹499 via Insider.in, plus ₹500 cover charge at the door

Singer-songwriter Raghav Meattle is back in Bengaluru after long, this time as part of his multi-city Intezaar Tera tour, launched to promote his latest album. He will be supported by singer-songwriters Sahana Naresh and Akshita Mengi.

The description for the concert says Meattle will bring on many collaborators as part of his set and promises that the artiste will “present his brand new set to the world”. It adds, “Fans can look forward to listen to some Meattle classics from his debut album, Songs From A Matchbox too”.

The nine-track Intezaar Tera album is summed up by the artist as “a captivating mixtape that delves into the theme of long-distance love, offering listeners a diverse array of soundscapes that reflect the intricacies and emotions associated with such relationships.”

It includes tracks like the soulful ballads ‘Yeh Sama’ and ‘Tu Hai’ as well as upbeat numbers like ‘Kyu Duur Hai’ and ‘Bekarar’. A press release adds, “Each song on the album promises to take listeners on an evocative musical journey.”

Modern Machines Vol. 1

June 29, 7 pm onwards

The Raft, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹650, via Skillboxes.com

The inaugural edition of metal gig series Modern Machines takes place this weekend, clearly a bootstrap initiative from the event management and video production company HoldStill Records. They are bringing together three bands representing the latest modern metal movement in the city.

A description for the event adds, “Get ready to party hard with Sapien Error, Hope Awake and JekyllHyde as they perform a unique modern metal set including originals and covers from bands such as Monuments, Invent Animate, Northlane, Architechts, Kadinja and more.”

While covers might be a part of the mix for each band, there will be plenty of original music as well. Sapien Error have released songs such as ‘Anomaly’ and ‘Heavy Fire’ ever since they began putting out music in 2022. Hope Awake, who describe their music as modern metalcore, are performing at Modern Machines on the back of releasing their debut single ‘Mortality’ in May. Ever poetic and dark in good measures, JekyllHyde also marked the start of the year with new music, putting out the abrasive song ‘Charybdis’ in February, a song that followed their 2022 debut track ‘Fragments’.

Anamē

June 29, 4 pm onwards

Gylt, Hennur

Tickets: ₹699 (female, general admission), ₹799 (male, general admission), ₹999 (couple, general admission) via BookMyShow.com, plus cover charge after 8 pm

Scandinavian electronic dance music duo Anamē — who take their name from the Old Norse word that translates to “to adapt” — comprises Swedish artist Marcus Schössow and Norwegian DJ-producer Thomas Sägstad, who first met at a house party in Sweden. As part of their ongoing Beautiful World Tour across the globe, the duo stop by India for a three-city run of shows, arriving in Bengaluru on June 29 at Gylt for what promises to be an expansive set.

The duo broke through on an international level around 2022, when they signed on to acclaimed label Anjunabeats. They went on to collaborate with dance music’s most celebrated names including Above & Beyond (also founders of Anjunabeats) and Marty Longstaff on the song ‘Gratitude’. Among their notable offerings for the dance floor include ‘Influencer’, a club anthem featuring artists BLR and Robbie Rise, plus Lostep’s ‘Burma’, and ‘Tears From The Moon’ by Conjure One and Sinéad O’Connor.

It was in September last year that they released their debut album Beautiful World, featuring the singles ‘Anywhere (Road Trippin)‘, ‘Someone We Used To Love’ and ‘Must Be Dreaming’.