Jazz takes centre stage at the J4Jazz Weekender with live bands and brunches at Hyatt Regency Chennai

When I think of jazz, a scene from La La Land comes to mind, where Sebastian explains to Mia how this genre of music is far from the relaxing, elevator music we often associate it with. “It’s conflict, and it’s compromise, and it’s just… it’s new every time. It’s brand new every night. It’s very, very exciting!” he says, applauding the band playing in front of them.

If that scene ever made you want to experience jazz as it is in Hollywood studios or underground clubs in New York, this weekend might be your calling. Hyatt Regency Chennai, in collaboration with Social Spirit is hosting the J4Jazz Weekender, featuring eight bands performing different styles across various venues on their property.

“We don’t have many international jazz festivals in India. I’ve been in Chennai for the last year and a half, building a jazz community through our Friday events. It’s gained popularity, and that gave us the confidence to take it to the next level with this festival,” says Ruban Das, general manager of Hyatt Regency Chennai.

The three-day festival kicks off with the screening of Midnight in Paris, a classic Woody Allen film that transports you to the roaring ‘20s, while you enjoy an era-appropriate brunch at 365 AS. On the first day, two bands — the Auroville-based AV Trio and the Joey Sharma Band, a gypsy jazz trio from Bengaluru — will perform at 365 AS, Hyatt Regency’s lounge bar. “AV Trio, my latest favourite, plays bossa nova, a jazz genre from Latin America. They sing in Spanish,” says Ruban, noting that they will perform the opening act at the festival.

Day two will feature a New York-style Pranzo brunch while Auroville based duo Suryan & Shanks (Suryan Stettner and Shanks Kini) serenade the audience. In the evening, the tempo picks up with performances by Auroville-based Matt Littlewood Quartet, who previously performed at the Madras Jazz Festival, and Chennai based Kirtana Krishna Kvartet, who blends Carnatic music influences with jazz.

On the final day, following the screening of New York, New York — a Martin Scorsese musical romance about a saxophonist and a singer — accompanied by a hangover brunch at 365 AS , The Many Things Ensemble will take the stage. This three-person band from Chennai draws inspiration from many things like Nature, art and sounds around them. “Maarten Visser, the saxophonist, has been with us since the beginning,” says Ruban, referring to the regular jazz nights at Hyatt. Chennai pianist Aman Mahajan will also perform his collection titled Refuge with his ensemble later that day.

What sets this festival apart from Hyatt’s usual Friday night jazz sessions is the inclusion of a broader set of musicians. The festival features local, national, and international artistes, each bringing their own styles and genres. “The beauty of jazz is that the same song can never be played the same way twice. The genre allows musicians to explore different notes and versions within the framework of a song,” adds Ruban.

On all three days, in the lobby lounge, Chennai-based band Tuesday Jazzers will set the tone for the upcoming performances. A Parisian high tea will be served from 4pm to 6.30pm, perfectly pairing with the lively tempo of the music. There will also be a flea market selling musical memorabilia, accessories and more at Biscotti throughout the day.

Chennai’s jazz community has grown over the years, with younger audiences showing an interest in the genre. “This is significant for us because Chennai has always been a home for music, art, and culture. We wanted to do this before the city gears up for its own cultural and musical programmes,” says Ruban, referring to the city’s famous Margazhi music season.

The J4Jazz Weekender will be held from 20 to 22 September 11am to 11pm at Hyatt Regency, Chennai. For reservations and tickets, call 9790787813 / 9884369333.

