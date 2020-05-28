Watch 15 jazz and blues artistes perform as part of the NCPA@home series

NCPA@home presents a jam session between 15 international jazz and blues artistes on one stage. Catch the performance on May 28 at 6 pm on the NCPA YouTube channel.

The performance was part of the NCPA International Jazz Festival 2018 finale.

Members of Latin bands, Los Gatos and the Brazilian Samba Express, performed well-known Latin jazz numbers while also improvising. In addition, members of the Clifford Brown band, MND FLO and Ari Roland's Quartet also performed. Three jazz classics were on show, but with a blues touch.

The NCPA@home series includes exclusive videos and content across genres from NCPA’s extensive library.