Jayanth’s new album

As artistes gathered at Thiruvaiyaru last weekend for the annual Tyagaraja aradhana, flautist J.A. Jayanth was readying for the release of his new album, ’Pancharatna Krithis - A Flute Duet’, in Chennai.

Jayanth and co-artistes Patri Satish Kumar and Chandrasekhara Sharma have collaborated with sound engineer Sai Shravanam to produce an album that they believe is truly novel. Yet, the concept is inspired from another equally unique production.

“While I was looking at how to present the Pancharatna kritis differently, I came across Mandolin Shrinivas’s Trio Mandolin album from the early 1990s, in which he plays in different octaves to lend a unique flavour to the saint-composer’s kritis,” says Jayanth.

Playing multiple octaves

However, playing multiple octaves on a string instrument is rather different from presenting them on a wind instrument, where factors such as air production and intonation play a major role.

Additionally, wind instruments do not have a vast range, making it difficult to produce almost three octaves on one single flute. “He was insistent on using just his D# flute rather than playing on both his usual flute and the double bass. So we ended up recording two tracks, one with the main melody and the second, incorporating upper and lower octaves,” says Sai Shravanam.

Immense precision

“Matching the two tracks required immense precision. I had to notate everything, from a minute gamakam to moments where I draw breath, to create the effect of a flute duet or trio,” says Jayanth.

Sai Shravanam paired a modern tube microphone with a vintage ribbon microphone to capture both the melodic notes and breath sounds for a live experience feel.

The double mic adds body to the sound, especially in the lilting phrases of ‘Sadhinchane’ and, in particular, the heavier ‘Kanakanaruchira’. One also notices the use of another technique — staccato notes versus woven lyrics.

Explaining this, Jayanth says, “While playing the swara portion, I’ve used what is called tutthukaaram (staccato notes) in Carnatic music. The sahitya portions have been played using akaaram technique. I’ve also attempted to breathe according to word break-ups.”

Patri Satish Kumar’s nimble strokes on the mridangam and the unique tone of Chandrasekhara Sharma’s ghatam are the other highlights of the album, whose USP is the refreshing presentation and recording of these timeless kritis.

