Jayanthi Kumaresh crafts a model concert

The Jayanthi Kumaresh evening at the Music Academy was a lesson in lending uniqueness to a traditional repertoire

Jayanthi Kumaresh does not take her standing as a veena exponent for granted. She applied all her special skills and wisdom to craft a model concert for the Music Academy outing. There were good lessons on how to respect tradition and offer creative uniqueness in the same vein. All kritis, for example, were compositions of the Trinity — yes, thankfully, they still can matter. But where she injected creativity was in nuanced mixing of ‘rasas’ — some with more emphasis on raga bhava, some with racy verve and others with a show of teamwork. There were also kritis that stood out for pleasing veena technique. Jayanthi did not follow one template for all kritis, and this is a bigger challenge to pull off in an instrumental concert than a vocal one since a voice can offer variety.

Brisk presentation

A brisk, cheerful ‘Anandamruthakarshini’ in Amritavarshini was the opener, with smart second speed swaras culminating in muthaippu giving the Hindustani instrumental effect. Atana (‘Anupama gunambudhi’ by Tyagaraja) capitalised on that perky start with just a dollop of alapana and in an engaging kalapramanam, with the natural aid of the khanda chapu structure. The sangathis were classical with some clever use of veena glides. The scene changed with the calmer Lalitha, with a deep ‘da ma’ sustain capping the other aesthetic moves. The alapana was filled with effects pregnant with promise. At times, the kriti, ‘Hiranmayim lakshim’ (Dikshitar) swerved towards excessive melancholy but perhaps that is inherent in the raga. The natural dhattu structure was fully exploited for succinct but ringing swaras.

Good choice of kriti

‘Vachama gocharame’ in Kaikavasi (Tyagaraja) was a good choice to fill the sequence, in view of its dominant madhya and tara stayi course. The contrast between a typical Dikshitar piece and a Tyagaraja composition, played one after another, could not have been demonstrated better.

There are times when the artiste and the instrument give way for the raga to sparkle. Artistes like Jayanthi understand that well. She focussed on ragarasa in the alapana of Nattakurinji, fully employing the veena techniques of holds and glides to telling effect. Creativity and instrumental special effects allowed the raga to flourish. Syama Sastri’s ‘Mayamma’ (Adi) is a rarity these days. Jayanthi’s obeisance to the other member of the trinity was completed with this majestic kriti that has a tasteful chittaswaram component.

K.U. Jayachandra Rao’s accompaniment was by and large conducive to the overall mood, but his placid sarvalaghu choice for this kriti failed to offer sufficient embellishment. The subtleties of tala and sahitya import (the anupallavi, for instance, is all about ‘ananda’) and spacing, inimitable to Syama Sastri kritis, could have been mirrored better on the mridangam. Jayanthi’s swaras at ‘Mayamma’ were congruent with the kriti’s effect, with a kuraippu alternating between the mridangam and ghatam (Krishnaswamy), a good exercise in sharing the spotlight with co-artistes.

The ending was equally traditional — ‘Kamakshi loka sakshi’, the mangalam in Madhyamavathi. The thani and overall percussive effort was keen and supportive.

