Quarantine playlist for the homesick soul

Currently on shuffle

Lean On Me by Bill Withers

Bill Withers is one of my biggest inspirations and he recently passed away. So I have been listening to him over the last few days. This song gives me hope for humanity.

Smile Meditation by Vulfpeck

Vulfpeck is one of my favourite artistes and this song brings me much-needed peace.

Blood of the Past by Comet Is Coming

It has spoken word by Kate Tempest who speaks about the world collapsing and shrinking because of our greed for money and unwillingness to be kind to others — very relevant. The post-apocalyptic vibe and the combination of the distorted sax and spoken word gives me chills.

6:30 AM by Yung Raj

He is someone you listen to when you want to zone out and not realise the time pass you by.

Wave by Antonio Carlos Jobim

I can listen to Bossa Nova at anytime, no matter the circumstances. The richness in the music and harmony brings me so much joy and satisfaction.

Feeling homesick

Movie by Tom Misch

More than the lyrics of this song, it’s the emotion he creates through his music which reminds me of all the things I miss, home included.

Yahaan by Saby Singh

Saby is a great indie artiste I met a few years back. His voice reflects pain.

Cold Little Heart by Michael Kiwanuka

This modern day Bill Withers hits you right in the soul. ‘Cold Little Heart’ is one my favourite songs by him, especially the live version where half the song is just the guitar solo intro.

River by Leon Bridges

The first time I heard this song was on the NPR Tiny Desk series, and I instantly fell in love with it.

She’s Leaving Home by The Beatles

No words for this classic. The lyrics and the arrangement with the strings will take you to a place of solace.

Chill ambient

Love is the Message by Youssef Dayes

This instrumental track creates a headspace that keeps you thinking and grooving at the same time.

Dang! by Mac Miller (feat Anderson Paak)

If you don’t groove to this, you’re not human!

Suede by Anderson Paak

This guy is a whole vibe by himself. He is his music.

Tadow by FKJ (feat Masego)

Most of FKJ’s songs are chill, this one has Masego adding his vocals and sax.

It Runs Through Me by Tom Misch

Another artist who defines what chill is.

Songs that tell a story

The Raven That Refused To Sing by Steven Wilson

This song is about an old man at the end of his life, thinking about all he’s done and his relationship with his sister who used to sing to him. Steven Wilson is a dark writer and I love that about him, he talks about mortality in this song.

Vasanam by Kurangan

Kaber Vasuki has a way with words. This is a song about how we need to stop pretending and face the truth.

Ponnira Maalai by Siennor

Another great poet in the making; this song talks about the relationship between humans and life itself.

Grandma’s Hands by Bill Withers

A beautiful story about how his grandmother used to care for him; Bill Withers was a raw soulful poet.

Romeo & Juliet by Mark Knopfler

My biggest inspiration to pick up the guitar was Mark Knopfler. Like the name suggests, he talks about a love story between Romeo and Juliet in his own beautiful way.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are listening to, at metro@thehindu.co.in