James Taylor gets nostalgic

04 March 2020 21:27 IST

One always looks forward to a new album by singer-songwriter James Taylor. So I was happy to hear that, he’d released American Standard, a collection of songs from the ‘Great American Songbook’ (a set of popular and enduring songs from the 1920s to the 1950s that were created for Broadway theatre, musical theatre, and Hollywood musical films), last month.

Among male vocalists, Taylor has one of the most distinct and pleasant voices. His has a unique timbre and an easy delivery style, emphasising on the diction of every word. In a career spanning 52 years, he’s sold over 100 million records, attracting a devoted following from those who like their songs simple, folksy and meaningful. ‘Sweet Baby James’, ‘Fire And Rain’, ‘Copperline’ and his rendition of Carole King's ‘You've Got A Friend’ are evidence of his brilliance.

Long overdue

The American singer, who will turn 72 on March 12, has not been prolific of late. In 2008, he released Covers, which had versions of popular songs like ‘Hound Dog’, ‘Suzanne’ and ‘On Broadway’. Five years ago, Before This World had his original songs. And now, after a long wait, we have American Standard.

Over the years, many singers have produced compilations of the standards - highly influential and popular songs written from the 1920s to the 1950s, and culled from Broadway, musical theatre, Hollywood musicals and recorded pop or jazz albums. Most standards were presented by old-timers like Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, Sammy Davis Jr, Dean Martin and other greats from that era.

After 1970, some of the most memorable records have been released by Willie Nelson, Linda Ronstadt, Ray Charles, Harry Nilsson, Bryan Ferry of Roxy Music, Diana Krall and Michael Buble. In 2014, Lady Gaga collaborated with veteran artiste Tony Bennett on the album Cheek To Cheek.

Rod Stewart released 67 standards over five volumes, and if his early attempts were admired, the later ones were criticised for being too formula-driven. Though George Michael had some good renditions in Songs From The Last Century, the album didn’t quite match his image. The attempts by Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan attracted criticism, as nobody associated their singing styles with those classics.

In form

In the best renditions of standards, the singer retains the flavour of the original song, and yet adds his or her individual touch. This is where American Standard scores. Taylor’s voice texture and delivery style haven't changed a bit, and he sounds as fresh as he did 45 or 50 years ago.

He begins with ‘My Blue Heaven;, popularised by Gene Austin in 1928, and follows up with Henry Mancini’s ‘Moon River’ and the jazz standard ‘Teach Me Tonight’. The track list includes ‘You’ve Got To Be Carefully Taught’ and ‘The Surrey With The Fringe On Top’ created by Rodgers-Hammerstein II, and the Gene Kelly popularised ‘Almost Like Being In Love’.

My favourites are the Rodgers-Hart beauty ‘My Heart Stood Still’, Billie Holiday's ‘God Bless The Child; and the Hoagy Carmichael masterpiece ‘The Nearness Of You’. Aided by smooth and varied arrangements featuring the acoustic guitar, violin, cello, trumpet, harmonica, gentle electric guitar and basic percussion, Taylor takes these songs to another level. His voice that makes you swim in an ocean of nostalgia, morning or night.