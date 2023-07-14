Jam the evening away with Hyderabad’s OctaFret Music Academy

July 14, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST

A happy musical Saturday awaits Hyderabad with OctaFret Music Academy’s presentation of Octojam, a performance. by its in-house band, Ethereal, and former student Samhita, a vocalist and Ukulele player. On July 15, the 15-year-old music academy presents this 45-minute show.

Law student Samhita, aka Sama, has been learning Hindustani classical music with OctaFret for the past 13 years. The band members include Vignesh Shankar, (keyboard) Rikin Renny, Mitchel Sheehan (vocalists) Aarav Khandelwal (lead guitar), Noahn Ranjit (lead guitar), Bunty Katak (vocalist), Shreyas (drums), Chaitanyasri Kokul (bass guitar) and Jayanth Sagar. OctaFret founder Clayton Sheehan promises the audience will enjoy indie rock originals and rock covers ,” he says.

While Samhita will perform Imagine by John Lennon and Rihanna’s Love on the Brain, Ethereal will perform Joker and the Thief (Wolfmother) and Be Yourself (Audioslave). Clayton is excited at the music school holding this kind of a show for the first time. He was encouraged by the positive response to their show for World Music Day celebrations in June. It was a fun evening, recalls Clayton, “Around 40 students (including the band ) performed and played different instruments. We invited the parents from the audience to join our flash mob and we all ended up dancing.”

Clayton says Octajam seeks to provide a platform for its budding musicians and prepare them for public performances. “We hope to have many more shows with our past and present students.”

Octajam band performance night at OctoFret Music Academy, Secunderabad on July 15 from 6 pm onwards; Entry free

