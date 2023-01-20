ADVERTISEMENT

J-Hope to debut documentary 'J-Hope In the Box' on Disney+Hotstar

January 20, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

The documentary follows J-Hope every step of the way as he works to release his first-ever solo album - Jack In The Box’

PTI

J-Hope. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Fans of the South Korean band BTS have a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look as its member J-Hope works on his first solo album. Disney+Hotstar will stream the documentary J-Hope In the Box on February 17.

The documentary follows the international music sensation every step of the way as he works to release his first-ever solo album - Jack In The Box. Over the course of the documentary, viewers will be given a never-before-seen look at the creative challenges faced during the album’s preparation process, as well as front-row seats to J-Hope’s 2022 Lollapalooza performance and the album’s listening party.

K-drama and K-music fans can already watch BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage - LA, an exclusive cinematic 4K concert film featuring BTS’ live performance at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium in November 2021; and In The Soop: Friendcation, an original travel reality show with a star-studded cast including V of BTS, Park Seojun (Itaewon Class), Choi Wooshik ( Parasite), Park Hyungsik ( Soundtrack #1), and Peakboy as the five friends venture off on a surprise trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US