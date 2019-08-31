It’s unrealistic to expect a ‘divine’ experience at every concert you attend

The last two weeks of recital-attending came with some lessons attached. Lessons not so much in music as in our role as listeners. Two of them were well-known (and recently much hyped) musicians, one from the Carnatic tradition and one from the Western classical world, and both presentations were disappointing.

Perhaps ‘disappointing’ is not the right word, because as a listener, I am fully open to musicians having an off day. The problem was that the two, in their separate ways, bludgeoned us with activism and experimentation, respectively, with musical appeal taking a far back seat. Their die-hard supporters insist that one must only look at the process and how interestingly and intelligently the musician has arrived at what he presented.

Well, to me that sounds like a bit of sophistry — if I were to serve an underdone and burnt biryani, and insist that my guests applaud the thinking that went behind it and the process whereby I put it together, so very differently from the usual ways of making biryani, it would still be an inedible dish.

A good palate cleanser came a few days after, when a less high-profile musician performed in the stunningly restored Dnyaneshwar Sabhagruha of Pune University, giving us a richly textured and fully developed two-hour exploration of Ahir Bhairav. So here’s the thing about going to concerts: increasingly I find myself willing to free-fall into the music on offer, without needing guarantees that the performer is well-known or in top form.

Pleasant anticipation

Going to concerts and performances with no expectations except just a pleasant anticipation is perhaps the duty of open-minded listeners. This is one way that newbies and unknowns get audiences, and the live performance ecosystem thrives.

Equally, the well-knowns must have the leeway to not ‘please’ all the time, but to offer something unfamiliar and challenging. For this to happen, there has to be a shift in the heads of the concert-goers: from wanting a guaranteed ‘divine’ experience and a big bang for their buck to a more relaxed attitude to what attending a concert means.

Bountiful ocean

Once, when the doyen of a particular gharana would deliver live performances that would range from the celestial to the ‘flop’ because he was struggling with his own demons, audiences would show a remarkably philosophical attitude to the ‘bad’ day. They would simply go home disappointed, but not angry or deciding to ‘never-again’ listen to him; to demand your ticket money back was unheard of then.

This is the leeway given to much-loved maestros. And it would be wonderful if we can give that same leeway to middle-order musicians and younger ones too. Perhaps wanting guarantees and dismissing performers for one bad evening is a way for some listeners to signal their own lofty musical sensibilities. While some of us are willing to have a larger bandwidth, and are okay not to be served caviar with each listening meal!

Every listener has his or her pet likes and dislikes, no doubt, but the music ocean is boundless and bountiful. The gems that are thrown up when you are willing to go with its flow are a reward in themselves. The take-home from what may have been an otherwise underwhelming performance is sometimes quite another treasure.

For me, a less heard raga, even in the hands of a non-virtuoso, opens up some shut doors and provides whole new opportunities for exploration. A raga, a gharana, a style, an old guru, an instrument, a taal, film songs inspired by a raga... suddenly there is a whole lot of delightful rabbit holes down which one can go exploring, even if the specific performance or performer of the previous day was not a particularly inspired one.

