It’s the jingle-jangle of metal for Bengaluru’s first weekend of the New Year

January 04, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

Wacken Metal Battle 2024: Bengaluru leg

January 6, 5:30 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹499 via Insider.in, plus ₹500 cover charge at the door

The Wacken Metal Battle’s regional rounds have kicked off early in the country to find the one act that will get a spot to compete at the global competition held at the German metal festival, Wacken Open Air, from July to August this year. The Bengaluru leg brings in a varied lineup of six artistes who are vying to become winners at this stage; they will then go on to play at the final round next month at Bangalore Open Air.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad-based rock act Peekay join the fray alongside city-based artistes including space-rock band Space Is All We Have, metal bands Ksetravid, As Oceans Flatline, Mutiny and Maneating Orchid. While all the bands have been regulars on the gig circuit, Maneating Orchid — known for their unpredictable mash of mathcore, death metal and progressive metal — are among the more seasoned acts to join Wacken Metal Battle this year.

Wacken Metal Battle’s Bengaluru leg is headlined by two non-competing bands — seasoned grindcore band Nauseate, who released their full-length album Tales From A Groaning Existence in 2020 and rising metallers Goatsmoke, who take over with a blend of sludge, punk and doom styles heard on their 2022 EP What’s the Scene, Bob?

Indo Warehouse

January 7, 5 pm onwards

Sunburn Union, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹1,500 via BookMyShow, plus cover charge at the door

Electronic artistes Kahani, Kunal Merchant and Anvaya are representing the US-founded platform, event series and record label Indo Warehouse in India with a country-spanning tour that lets them introduce their South Asian diaspora-informed dance music. Fresh from performing at the Sunburn Festival in Goa, the three acts will make their Bengaluru debut at Sunburn Union this week.

Kahani of Indo Warehouse said about their debut India tour in a press release, “We’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. Being brought up on the other side of the world, our unique views of culture help us craft experiences that are one of a kind. With India’s support, we can define a sound that will open doors for South Asian artistes around the world. The next ‘big thing’ is right here.”

Kunal Merchant adds in his statement, “I couldn’t be more excited for this tour! Ten incredible moments to dance with our people, performing music that is so deeply rooted in our culture, and connecting with an incredibly seasoned electronic music community. Massive thanks to Sunburn for believing in our vision and presenting this tour with so much love.”

Southern Slaughter Vol 2

January 7, 5 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹650 via Insider.in, plus ₹500 cover charge at the doors

There is plenty more metal that amps things up for the new year, in the first week itself and it is only fitting that Bengaluru — an ever fertile ground that has nurtured heavy music — plays host. The second edition of metal festival Southern Slaughter, which, as the name suggests, is all about showcasing incisive music from different parts of the country, sets up in the city after its inaugural edition took place in Kochi in February 2023.

The event’s returning bands include thrash metal favorites Amorphia (who are heading to the Czech Republic as part of a larger Europe tour later this year), Crypted Hate from Kochi, and Bengaluru-based Illucia. Newer acts joining the lineup this edition include Mumbai’s death metallers Darkrypt (who released their album As Fate Draws Near in August last year) and Bengaluru-based bands Trankvillus and Regicide.

Southern Slaughter’s organisers Into The Pit said about the event on social media, “After a successful edition of Southern Slaughter in Kochi, Into The Pit hits Bengaluru with the second edition of the Southern Slaughter fest, featuring yet another devastating lineup, pure to the bone! Witness a non-stop onslaught of thrash, death, and traditional heavy metal from across the country.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT