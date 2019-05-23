It’s all about pricing in art

One of the most exciting parts of the Krea University’s admission process is the Krea Immersion Case, an expedition that takes short-listed liberal arts prospectives to outdoor sites and then engages them in a multi-disciplinary dialogue. The past weekend, I accompanied a bunch of spirited youngsters in Hyderabad to the Modern Art Gallery housed in the Birla Science complex. The oppressive heat notwithstanding, I felt dizzy the moment I stepped in. Here was an outstanding collection of art that included many of our contemporary Indian masters. Tyeb Mehta and Jamini Roy sat alongside S.G. Vasudev and Thotta Vaikuntam. Rooms led into more rooms inside a Bawa-like edifice that was essentially built around a rocky hillock.

To me, the most stunning part of the gallery was its basement that featured several works of little-known Hyderabadi painter Iqbal Hussain, who passed away in 1992. Hussian moved from New Delhi to Hyderabad and worked under the patronage of the Salar Jung family (specifically Azam Jah), in the Irram Manzil. Interestingly, he focused on painting Hindu mythology from a perspective that is at once unique as it is painstaking in its detail. Why did I not know of this before, I asked, as wonderstruck at this discovery as the students were.

It led us to debate the idea of value in art. Most students were disbelieving of the prices some of these masterpieces commanded. We stopped beside a Jamini Roy painting to discuss what it could fetch if auctioned.

And this led us to an important issue in art today. Value lies in the eyes of the beholder might work for the art collector (I am proud to belong to the Rotary Club of Madras, which recently conducted an Art Auction for our charity projects and notched up close to Rs 50 lakh for this!), but how does one explain this to the world of students who have been brought up on Modigliani-Miller models (dealing with firm valuations) and ISLM graphs?

This led us to the related and, yet, different world of music. In 2011, I wrote a piece on the economic evaluation of art in this newspaper. The world has changed much since then. The FANG (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google) now controls the imagination and economics. Virality is the new currency in the world of music, where streams are replacing downloads.

In this fast-changing dynamics, how am I ever going to convince today’s 17-year-old to invest in high art and place higher value on an Ariyakudi collection or even an NYP recording of Beethoven’s 9 symphonies conducted by Zubin Mehta? Worryingly still this will also mean that the willingness to pay for art by an average youngster in the next decade is next to unpredictable.

How then does the music industry price its collections and how are stars actually paid? Just based on the consumers’ willingness to pay? None of these questions have clear answers.

We could actually engage in an industry-academia research in arriving at more transparency in valuation practices. I would favour using multidisciplinary (or interwoven) approach that would be far more robust in terms of predictive power. For instance, if we were to factor in willingness-to-pay for a certain genre of music with availability, artiste quality as rated by independent research and listenership trends, we would arrive at more interesting numbers. I see in this a vast and exciting area for future research.

For now, the future seems unbelievably bright with the youngsters I have had the privilege to address.

The writer is a well-known pianist and music educator