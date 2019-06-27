Invoking the Tamil Trinity

Ramakrishnapuram South Indian Society recently organised “Tamil Trinity Day” where Noida-based vocalist K. Venkateshwaran gave a scintillating concert based on the compositions of the Tamil Trinity. The concert was held at Ramana Kendra of the Capital.

Muthu Thandavar, Marimuttha Pillai and Arunachala Kavi are regarded as the Tamil Trinity or Tamil Moovar. Venkateshwaran opened his concert in a very impressive manner with Arunachala Kavi’s composition “Vinayaka Charanam” in the raga Nattai. His intelligent interweaving of kalpanaswaras for the Muthu Thandavar’s compositon “Sevikka vendum ayya”, which was his next item, provided impetus to the concert. The next two songs, namely “Yarendru Raghavanai”in Yedukulakhambhoji and “Ëppadi Manam thunandadho” in Huseni, were that of Aurnachala Kavi. Venkateshwaran brought out the lyrical values of these compositions in a delightful manner.

Tamil Trinity lived before the Trinity of Carnatic Music (Syama Sastri, Tyagaraja and MuthuswamiDikshidar) and they introduced several innovations that led to the evolution of the CarnaticKritis. Muthu Thandavar composed several compositions on Nataraja of Chidambaram. Like Muthu Thandavar, Marimuttha Pillai was also a devotee of Nataraja and composed songs in praise of Nataraja. Arunachala Kavi was a poet who composed the famous musical drama“Rama Natakam”.

Venkateshwaran took up for detailed presentations, Muthu Thandavar’s composition “Isanekotisurya prakasane” in Nalinakanti and Marimutthu Pillai’s composition “Enneramum Orukalai” in Todi. Venkateshwaran sang a sonorous alapana of the raga Todi and brought out the nuances of this raga to the fore. Neraval of a phrase from the anu pallavi portion of the latter composition and kalpanaswaras brought to fore the creative talent of the vocalist.Venkateshwaran concluded his concert with a ragamallika song in a befitting manner.

Delhi-based V.S.K. Annadurai on violin and young B. Manohar on mridangam provided understanding support. The amplification system in the hall was not quite comfortable. Nevertheless, this unique music concert based on the compositions of the Tamil Trinity will remain etched in the memory of music lovers.

At the neighbouring Noida, devotees and music lovers were treated to some soulful renditions of devotional music by eminent Bhagavadars from south India. Lakshmi Narasimha JayanthiUtsavam as part of Golden Jubilee celebrations, to mark the fifty years of existence of Shree Vishnu Sahasranama Namasankirtana Mandali in the Capital was the occasion. Founded in 1969, the Mandali has been performing Namasankirtanams and Kalyana Mahotsavams in the Capital for the last 50 years.

The three-day event was organised by the Mandali recently at Noida. In particular, Thiruvisaloor Ramakrishna Bhagavadhar who conducted the Divyanamam on the second day of the celebrations regaled the devotees and music lovers with his musical talent. Similarly,Papanasam Ramani Bhagavadar presented Oothukadu Venkatasubaiar’s compositions in a delightful manner. Music lovers did get an opportunity to listen to some compositions of this noted composer, which are not usually heard in music concerts. On the third day, the “SitaKalyanam” was conducted in a befitting manner by the Mandali which was led by P. ShankarBhagavadhar.