‘Every concert is like an exam’

Ghatam exponent T H Vikku Vinayakram. Photo: M.Moorthy/THE HINDU

Shortly before he makes his way to the stage at a recent concert in Tiruchi, ghatam exponent T H Vikku Vinayakram stops to individually compliment the quartet of musicians who have been regaling the audience until his arrival. “They played beautifully,” he announces to the gathering, prompting a round of applause for them from the audience. It’s a small yet significant gesture that sets the tone for an evening elevated by percussion and sacred music.

“Every live concert is like an exam for me; I have to play according to the circumstances of the day,” says Vinayakram, who is best known for bringing the ancient earthen pot instrument out of the shadows into the limelight with his performances, both as an accompanist and a soloist.

Child prodigy

Born in Tiruchi as Thetakudi Harihara Vinayakram on August 11, 1942, the young lad, more popular today as ‘Vikku Vinayakram’, had to drop out of school to support his family after his father, mridangam artiste and teacher Kalaimaamani T R Harihara Sharma, met with an accident. Even though Vinayakram had started out learning the mridangam, his father advised him to shift to the ghatam, as it offered more concert opportunities.

A year of rigorous training followed before his stage debut at the age of 13 at a concert in Thoothukudi. The child prodigy eventually accompanied many leading singers of the day, including Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavatar, M K Thiagaraja Bagavathar, Dr Sirkazhi S Govindarajan, Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna, G N Balasubramaniam, Madurai Mani Iyer, Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer, M S Subbulakshmi and Maharajapuram Santhanam.

“When I was an accompanist to senior Carnatic vocalists, my work was adjusted to their requirements, within a set pattern. I started rehearsing independent compositions with my co-artistes only after I joined the Western fusion group Shakti,” says Vinayakram.

Crossing over

Having worked across generations and genres, Vikku Vinayakram’s sole ambition has been to fulfill his father’s wish — to raise the profile of the ghatam from an accompanying instrument to the lead. “I had been working as a staff artiste in All India Radio for about a month when I was invited by (virtuoso violinist) L Shankar to join the fusion band Shakti in 1974,” says Vinayakram.

“Even though many people opposed my leaving a steady job and going abroad, my father encouraged me to accept the offer. Working with (English guitarist) John McLaughlin, Shankar, (tabla maestro) Zakir Hussain and (mridangam artiste) Ramnad Raghavan gave me a new exposure to acoustic percussion and the variations that one could bring into taalam (rhythm). After years of being in the background, the ghatam was being listened to as a lead instrument.”

Learning how to play compositions written specifically for percussion instruments was a different experience for Vinaykaram. “I had to memorise everything from scratch because the material was completely new only to me. We rehearsed for six months in a small room, from day to night, until I was comfortable. John would advise me to not just memorise the score but also experience its soul while playing it. Shakti opened up a whole new audience in the West for me,” he says.

After Shakti, he worked on other fusion music projects, with American percussionist Mickey Hart and Nadaka and Ganesh Rajagopalan in the 1990s. In 1991, he became the first South Indian musician to win the Grammy for Best World Music Album for his participation in Hart's Planet Drum, in which he played ghatam and morsing.

Vikku Vinayakram in concert at Tiruchi recently. Photo: M. Moorthy/THE HINDU

Global sensation

As his musical horizons expanded, the ghatam’s popularity grew on the world stage. Vinayakram was among the earliest artistes to break through the taboo of accompanying women Carnatic vocalists. “In the early days, those who played for women Carnatic artistes would not be allowed to play for male singers. But MS Subbulakshmi Amma would encourage me to perform for whoever was free to engage me,” says Vinayakram, who would be part of concerts by M L Vasanthakumari, D K Pattammal, P Leela, Sulamangalam Sisters and K B Sundarambal. He accompanied MS Subbulakshmi at the historic Carnatic music concert held at the United Nations in New York in 1966.

Earthen art The ghatam is a clay pot instrument manufactured using clayey soil that is fortified with metal filings. The instruments favoured by Vikku Vinayakram are made in a family-run pottery at Manamadurai, in Sivagangai district.

“When the pots are ready, Appa travels to Manamadurai the day before so that he can start testing the ghatams by playing each one of them,” says his son V Umashankar, who accompanies him on stage. “The ghatams and the cups of tea keep coming, and Appa keeps playing, until we have selected what we want. Since these pots very sensitive to temperature and can break in wet weather, we tend to buy the ghatams in bulk.”

The unfired clay pots are manually shaped for pitch and tonal variations using a wooden spatula, a process that can involve up to 3,000 ‘slaps’ on the pot’s walls. Once the pot has been shaped, it is baked in the kiln.

“Unlike other instruments, which are kept at a distance from the musician, the ghatam has to be embraced, almost like a mother would a child, to be played. It’s one of the closest links to Mother Earth,” says Umashankar.



Art is eternal

Vinayakram has also had a long association with films, which started with music director G Ramanathan, percolated down through K V Mahadevan, M S Viswanathan and continues today with Ilaiyaraja and A R Rahman. “I was lucky enough to get a chance to perform solos within film songs, such as ‘Paatum Naane’ (Thiruvilayadal), or ‘Palakaatu Pakkathule’ (Vietnam Veedu), but though these songs made the singers popular, I remained quite unknown as a musician,” says Vinayakram.

Currently in charge of the school Jaya Ganesh Tala Vadhya Vidyalaya in Chennai, founded by his father, Vikku Vinayakram’s sons and grandchildren are also actively involved in Carnatic music. “Even when the artiste dies, the art lives on. It is reward enough if we get someone to listen to what we play,” says Vinayakram.