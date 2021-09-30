International veena festival: An aural treat by 525 artistes

Sahana S.V. from Mysuru.

30 September 2021 18:00 IST

A brief glimpse of a festival that featured 18 string instruments and several types of veena

Veena mahotsavam is an annual festival curated by vainika Kannan Balakrishnan. This year’s edition, the 13th, organised by Narada Gana Sabha Trust, Kalakendra, and Bharata Ilango Foundation for Asian Culture, features 525 artistes, from India and abroad, and 18 types of string instruments, including mandolin, santoor, sarod, surbahar, Hawaiian guitar, Navtar and several types of veena. Besides solos, a special segment showcased artistes belonging to one family. The 16-day festival ends on October 3.

Among the participating artistes was vainika Sahana S.V. from Mysuru, who presented an extensive raga essay, a crisp tanam, and a Tyagaraja kriti in Pantuvarali. She brought out the subtle nuances of the raga through her unhurried delineation, with the tanam providing a grand entry into the popular ‘Shiva Shiva Shiva enarada’.

After presenting the kriti with its sahitya bhavam, Sahana ventured into a lengthy swaraprastara on the charanam line ‘Agamamula nutiyinchi’, weaving her swara matrices expertly.

Saraswati in swaras

Thrissur-based senior veena artiste A. Ananthapadmanabhan displayed his expertise, his flying fingers on the frets performing magic. His Saraswati essay was a picture of beauty. He chose Tyagaraja’s ‘Anuragamule’ for a brisk rendition without sacrificing the soul of the song. The extensive swarakalpana segment at ‘Vagavagaga bhujiyinche’ had interesting permutations and combinations.

He concluded with the popular Bharati song ‘Chinnanchiru kiliye’ in ragamalika, and a pacy thillana in Madhuvanti.

In the 30 minutes they were given, both artistes displayed ample expertise.

