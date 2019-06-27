Indo-China music collaboration

Art forms do not have geopolitical boundaries. ‘Saath Saath — Music Across the Waters’ (SSMW) is scheduled as the 10th edition of ‘Impact’ series, hosted by Kala Coast at 6 p.m. on June 30 at Talent Studios, B-18 Ghanshyam Industrial Estate, off Veera Desai Road, Andheri West. Curated by Tejaswini Niranjana, cultural theorist, Professor and Head of Department of Cultural Studies at Lingnan University, Hong Kong, the project involves a set of cross-cultural collaborations between musicians and scholars in India and China and will feature a musical dialogue between Zhe Lai, folk musicians from Central China, Kimho Lp, music researcher and Yang qin player from Hong Kong and three Hindustani musicians Omkar Havaldar, Bindhumalini and Rutuja Lad.

SSMW, started in 2016, is a musical collaboration, connecting points of unity through voice and melody, thereby enabling musical understanding across genres among vocalists, instrumentalists, composers, lyricists and scholars from both countries. Zhe Lai and Kimho are in India this month and have interacted with Indian musicians to explore musical ideas spanning two rich cultures and to work on pieces catalogued for this event.

Bindhumalini and Rutuja Lad work with Zhe Lai while vocalist Omkar Havaldar teams up with Kimho, who will play the Santoor, using sticks of his own instruments. The repertoire ranges from a Chinese dadra, Hindustani bandish sung by a Kunqu opera artiste, a Cantonese poetry set to Indian music and so on.

Siddharth Padiyar on the tabla and Shridhar Bhat on the harmonium will support the performers. The event is supported by the Moonchu foundation and the Lingnan University, Hong Kong

“We hope this collaboration will create an Impact on how we reflect about our own cultural space, and open up possibilities for new conversations,” says Sudhir Nayak from Kala Coast.