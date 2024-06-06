Indie acts to enthrall Bengaluru this weekend as well as Australian progressive rock band Karnivool

Indie Grrrl Showcase

June 8, 8 pm onwards

The Raft, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹499, via Skillboxes.com

Adapting a term and movement born in the US and Europe in the 1980s, Indie Grrrl’s India initiative will include performances by singer-songwriter and producer Sanoli Chowdhury, singer-songwriter Sahana Naresh and singer-producer Yuhina. Taking place in Bengaluru this weekend, three city-based artistes are gathering to start a movement.

While Chowdhury is performing with an eye on releasing two music videos and a live performance single from the run of Indie Grrrl shows, Sahana Naresh recently released ‘Raat Kate’, a bilingual folk-electronic song with producer Nirmit Shah. Yuhina will be performing on the back of her debut EP Mnemonic.

The first of three shows in Mumbai and Delhi as well, the artistes say in a press release about Indie Grrrl, “Our aim with this brand is to create an independent female artistes’ movement in India. We will coordinate, share, and help each other further our careers and also learn to lobby our interests with national music organisations. We aim to create self-help with social media platforms that will keep us informed and help us to promote various events, such as indie grrrl — all-female tours, one-off concerts, festivals and meetings.”

Jingle Land Festival

June 8, 3 pm onwards

Phoenix Market City, Whitefield

Tickets: ₹899 (student pass), ₹999 (single pass), ₹1,399 (fan pit area, single pass), ₹1,799 (couple pass)

Among the newer festivals on the block to take place in the peak of the monsoons, which is often a gamble other organisers avoid, Jingle Land hosts a heavy-hitter lineup of rock, fusion and hip-hop from across the country for a day-long celebration this weekend.

Headliners include Carnatic fusion and rock-influenced band Agam, who are performing just a month before they head out for shows in Australia, plus New Delhi rock veterans Parikrama (who have been releasing more music than ever before, with songs such as ‘Life Is Certain’, ‘Demons of Time’ and ‘Translucent Night’). Then, there is Bengaluru fusion act Lagori, Kerala band Project Malabaricus led by Sithara Krishnakumar, Malayalam hip-hop crew Street Academics and Assam-origin singer-songwriter Rahul Rajkhowa.

Karnivool, My Conscience

June 9, 8 pm onwards

Phoenix Market City, Whitefield

Tickets: ₹3,499 via Skillboxes.com

Australian progressive rock band Karnivool have been much loved in India over the years, first arriving in 2011 after the release of their stellar album Sound Awake. This week, the band adds heft to the international artistes already in India’s gig calendar by performing for the first time in Bengaluru as part of a four-city tour known as the Tri Continental Drift Tour.

Vocalist Ian Kenny said in a video message to fans via social media, “India, we have missed you. We are back there on June 9 for our Tri Continental Drift Tour. Can’t wait to get there. Last time we were there, we had the best time, so let’s go again.” Their fourth and final show as part of their India tour, this will mark the fifth time Karnivool are performing in India.

The band is joined by city-based alternative rock act My Conscience, who released their debut single ‘Confessions’ late last year.