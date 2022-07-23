Indian Indie’s best are back in town

This week, Bengaluru is spoiled for choice when it comes to some of the top Indian independent artists making their way to the city to perform in different formats

Up first, New Delhi-based folk metal band Bloodywood — who first popularity on YouTube — will be stopping by on July 16 at Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined in Koramangala as part of their delectably (and playfully) titled tour Nine Inch Naans. Performing alongside city metal band Final Surrender, Bloodywood are in phase one of their global domination plans this year. Following their four-city India tour, they’ll head out to some of the biggest music festivals in the U.S. and Europe between August and October.

The shows come on the back of releasing their full-length album Rakshak in February, which dialed up on their surging modern metal sound paired with unshakeable Punjabi percussive elements, including a live dhol player. Bloodywood rapper Raoul Kerr says, “We’re going to be playing all the heavy hitters from the new album Rakshak as well as three of the old favourites. It’s also the first time we’re playing an all-original set so it feels great, the evolution of our sound that was heard on the album will be felt at these shows, but amplified by a thousand judging by our practice sessions.”

Kerr anticipates that every show on their India tour is going to be on “another level.” It’s even more special that Bloodywood are returning to Bengaluru, considering this is where they performed their first live show in 2019. “Those first India shows will always be remembered fondly. Having said that though, both the band and the audience is going to unleash a whole new level of energy on this tour, and you shouldn’t miss it for the world,” he adds. Bloodywood is completed by co-vocalist Jayant Bhadula, guitarist/flautist and producer Karan Katiyar, drummer Vishesh Singh, dhol player Sarthak Pahwa and bassist Roshan Roy.

Also taking place on the same day as Bloodywood’s Bengaluru sojourn is the first festival edition of LiveBox, a regular show series started by event and ticketing platform Skillbox. LiveBox Festival will take place on July 16 from 5 pm onwards at the indoor ballroom of the Lalit Ashok hotel in Seshadripuram.

The line up includes New Delhi experimental/jazz/waltz/psychedelic act Peter Cat Recording Co., Kolkata dream-pop duo Parekh & Singh, Chennai jazz quartet Jatayu, Bengaluru band Space Is All We Have and the live debut of singer-songwriter Raman Negi, formerly of rock band The Local Train. It’s a rare combination of artists who haven’t performed in the city in a while and Negi remains an important draw.

Raman Negi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After a formal announcement that Negi had left The Local Train earlier this year, the artist went on to release two songs — ‘Mehroom’ and ‘Koyla’. For anyone expecting the grandiose rock of The Local Train, it’s safe to say that Negi would rather explore his own terrain and different styles. Both singles showcase a groovier, more emotive side to Negi, who sings in Hindi and Urdu with a distinct, instantly recognisable voice.

“I am really excited to take my solo show on the road. This is going to be my first gig in years and to play a brand new set with all new music is going to be a good start for my new journey,” he says. To start off, Negi will perform a special acoustic set at the day-long festival. “People will get to hear a good chunk of my album that I have planned to release later this year. It’s going to be amazing to be on the stage again and I am really happy to be a part of this amazing line up,” he adds.

Parekh & Singh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The festival also marks the return of Parekh & Singh, who have been away from performing since the pandemic, although they have offered up a few home concerts and livestream shows. The duo recently released a music video for their song ‘Sleepyhead’, while Peter Cat Recording Co. will perform after a break of a few months in the city. Get set for a day of wide-ranging indie music from formidable names in the country.

Bloodywood and Final Surrender perform at Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala on July 16. Tickets: ₹ 1179 onwards + ₹ 499 cover charge, available on Insider.in

LiveBox Festival takes place on July 16 at The Lalit Ashok Hotel, from 5 pm onwards. Tickets: ₹ 2799, available on Skillboxes.com