Independent musician Goutham Vincent released his latest single, ‘Onam Vannee’

The video song shows the celebrations at an average Malayali household on the day of Onam

It was in the wee hours of the morning and Goutham Vincent was at his home in Alappuzha, when a fresh tune crossed his mind. “It had a potential to be an Onam song and I soon started work on it.”

He convinced his mother, Josima Shaji, to write the lyrics and roped in singers KS Harishankar and Sarah Manu. “The entire planning was done in a single day and we went for recording to a studio in Cochin on the next day,” he says. It resulted in this song titled ‘Onam Vannee’, which was released on YouTube recently. “The response has been great so far. I am thrilled,” says the 23-year-old.

Goutham’s mother is a Malayalam teacher who writes devotional songs. “This is her first attempt in this genre and she was a bit sceptical. But we loved it,” he says. The song marks his first collaboration with Harishankar. “He was patient and understood what I wanted. This made the whole process very smooth. Sarah, on the other hand, is a new voice. She is just 15 years old, but has a very good understanding of music.”

The video for the single was directed by his friend, Sreedev Salim. “I wanted to show the spirit of Onam. It shows how a typical Malayali family celebrates the festival with sadhya and pookalam,” he says.

Goutham has done more than 20 songs, most of them devotional. “In 2017, I did a song on the occasion of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race. The next year, the official committee got in touch with me and I did a track for the event. It was written by Vayalar Sarath Chandra Varma and sung by MG Sreekumar,” he says.

During lockdown, Goutham collaborated with many singers from Kerala to bring out covers of popular songs. “That project is still going on. Most of the singers that I worked with are not professionals, but they are all very talented. I audition them before the collaboration to maintain quality.”

The videos also caught the attention of musicians including P Unnikrishnan and lyricist Vayalar Sarath Chandra Varma, who shared the songs on their social media pages. “It definitely was a boost for me and the singers.”

Goutham is currently working on three new singles. “I just started work. I hope to work in the film industry soon. It has always been my dream,” he says.