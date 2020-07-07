Independent musician Amal Manohar on his latest music video ‘Amal’s Stanza Café’

‘Amal’s Stanza Café,’ brews a soft romance between a couple of baristas in a coffee shop during the monsoon.

Featuring actors Prajin Padmanabhan and Janani Iyer in the lead, the seven-minute music video is a showcase for young violinist Amal Manohar and singer Geetesh Iyer, and has already garnered 9,54,000 views on YouTube since its April release.

“Not every musician gets the opportunity to work on movies. Artistes can work on their own content to start with and build their resume towards film music,” says Amal in an email interview.

The 19-year-old, who moved from Chennai to the United States with his parents at the age of eight, learned to play the violin in the US and India through KM Music Conservatory. He is currently studying Computer Science at the University of Washington, while trying to make his name as an independent musician.

In the video, produced by his father Manohar Shanmugham, Amal’s violin and viola track sets the mood for the gentle story that has shades of Premam (minus the red velvet cake) within the confines of a movie shoot and a coffee shop.

“We shot ‘Stanza Café’ at Luz House in Mylapore and Fika Café in Adyar. We wanted to convey the hero’s love towards the heroine in a fresh manner, and keep everyone happy with scenes of rain and hot coffee,” states Amal.

Prajin and Janani are supported by Nithu Chandra and Aslam in a story that aims to embody the verse ‘For me, you were a poem, with many stanzas,’ a line that is prominently displayed in the video as well.

The title song has been released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu, though the original Tamil screenplay has been retained for all three versions.

Amal, who is also known for his cover versions of popular international music compositions, feels that independent musicians have a better chance at being heard in India these days.

“With independent music, artistes have the freedom to explore and experiment, whereas with films, there’s a narrative that you need to keep in mind, and the type of soundtrack that the director wants you to make,” he says.

With a Hindi rock single and Tamil duet in the works, Amal Manohar is glad to see the online popularity of ‘Stanza Café’.

“We did not anticipate such a response to our first official music video. Without the help of director Vishnu Subhash and my father, none of this would’ve been possible. I would also like to thank Janani, Prajin and the entire team,” signs off Amal.

The video can be watched on YouTube.