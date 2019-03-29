In tune with the guru

Generations of disciples of Pt. Ravi Shankar offered him ‘Raagaarti’, a musical tribute by his own creations, performing the ragas created by Pt. Ravi Shankar himself. The two-day festival ‘Raagaarti – Creations & Generations of Pt. Ravi Shankar’, was presented by Shubham Music Circle at the Habitat Centre celebrating the 99th birth year of Pt. Ravi Shankar. The generations of his disciples who presented his creations, also comprised the fortunate youngsters who got the privilege of studying directly under him at the Ravi Shankar Institute of Music & Performing Arts (RIMPA), Chanakyapuri and continue to study under his foremost disciple Pt. Barun Pal, creator and pioneering exponent of hansveena, who had established Shubham Music Circle in Kolkata in 1983 and later in Delhi, with the blessings of his esteemed guru, who even gave it the name ‘Shubham’.

The festival opened with a melodious flute recital by Pravar Tandon who was initiated into flute playing by Pt. Bholanath Prasanna in Allahabad at a young age. Presently training under Guru Barun Pal, Pravar chose to play raga Purvi-Kalyan, a creation of Pt. Ravi Shankar with a judicious blend of ragas Purvi and Yaman Kalyan. Accompanied by Pt. Pradeep Chatterjee, he opened with a detailed alaap-jod jhala followed by a couple of compositions set to Jhaptala and Teentala respectively. The beauty of his presentation, apart from his total tunefulness, was the effortless blend of the two ragas which never sounded like a forced amalgamation.

Radhika Samson, a diligent disciple of Guru Barun Pal, played raga Jogeshwari on sitar. Pt. Ravi Shankar had created this raga in 1959, as an unusual combination of ragas Jog and Rageshree. Radhika’s control on meends during alaap-jod was especially commendable in the Mandra Saptak, during the laraj and kharaj ka kaam – Maihar Gharana is known for. Accompanied on tabla by Ud. Akhtar Hasan, she opened with a dhrupad composition set to Chautala, where the tonal quality of the broad-faced tabla sounded like a pakhawaj. He switched over to normal tabla during the drut gat in Teentala and enhanced her sitar up till the fastest speed of jhala. Radhika demonstrated equal adeptness on both melody and rhythm.

The inaugural evening reached its climax with the shehnai duo Sanjeev and Ashwini Shankar accompanied on tabla by Pt. Vinod Lele and Anand Shankar on either side; who played a lovely creation of Pt. Ravi Shankar, raga Basant-Pancham as a scintillating shehnai duet.

Riveting raga

Debojyoti Mukherjee

The second evening opened with a hansaveena recital by Ramanan Venkatraman. A gifted disciple of Pt. Barun Pal, Ramanan played raga Jansammohini, a lovely creation of Pt Ravi Shankar. He seemed a little apprehensive when he apologetically said, “I hope I do justice to his imagination and creation”; but his soft and melodious strokes from the very opening statements of alaap-jod jhala, vouched for his sensitivity. The balance of tonal variations and clarity in the technical aspects like the Gamak ka kaam, displayed his command over the instrument. The rhythmic variations in Khand, Tisra, Chatusra and Misra adjusting 5,3,4 and 7 matras during the Masitkhani gat and the dexterity, while playing compositions in drut Ektala and Teentala spoke of his command on rhythm as well. Zakir Akhtar Hussain provided him commendable tabla support.

Naren Ramaswamy, a talented disciple of Guru Barun Kumar Pal played raga Charu-Kauns which was a melodious blend of ragas Charukeshi and Malkauns. His alaap-jod-jhala was played with great sensitivity. Accompanied by Zuheb Khan, he played a slow and a drut composition in Teentala and concluded his flute recital with a Rasiya, also a creation of Pt. Ravi Shankar. His larger flute sounded totally drenched in tunefulness but unfortunately, the shorter one went out of tune beyond upper Gandhar, which he should be careful about.

Raagaarti concluded with raga Yaman-Maanjh played on sitar by Debojyoti Mukherjee who was accompanied on tabla by a senior tabla player like Pt. Samir Chatterjee. This raga was created by Pt. Ravi Shankar way back in 1946 and sounds as fresh as ever. Debojyoti is a gifted and senior disciple of Pt. Barun Pal and played this raga with great involvement. His sitar recital enhanced by the understanding and dexterous tabla sangati of Samir Chatterjee reached the two-day festival to its melodious climax. The balanced and mature anchoring by Madhavi Samson was an added attraction. Kudos indeed to Pt. Barun Pal, the main inspiration behind the festival and the dedicated guru, who is authentically passing on the tradition of his illustrious guru, to the next generation at MIMPA.