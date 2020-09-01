In memory of Chadwick Boseman, a Chennai musicians lockdown Funk playlist

A screengrab of the official ‘Alright’ video

01 September 2020 17:18 IST

It was Chadwick Boseman’s portrayal of Funk icon James Brown in Get On Up that made Chennai-based Kevin Paul turn to the genre. Here is Mr Kev’s “Chad-inspired” Playlist of Funk tracks

‘Papa’s got a brand new bag’ by James Brown

This was the first song from Get On Up that came across to me as musically brilliant. It is classic funk: the rhythm, by a drummer in the James Brown band, is one of the most sampled drum loops till date. The horn section does not conform to the vocals but plays a completely different melody. The singer sings, then the horn replies instead of harmonising with it. That is what makes Funk what it is — you can do anything.

'September' by Earth, Wind & Fire

This is a very groovy song. What makes it beautiful is the vocal arrangement, and its typical 1970s-1980s disco theme. It used to be the party song of its time.

‘Gust of Wind’ by Pharrell Williams

It is a mellow song; very orchestral. For a Funk group to have a violin piece that actually works is quite rare, and the violin loop here is beautiful. It is not a completely Funk number, but if I had to fit it into a genre, I would call it Soul Funk.

‘Chunky’ by Bruno Mars

This is one of the most modern renditions of funk. It has a lot of oomph, and is also the high note number in this album — in each of his albums, Bruno Mars has one song where he tries to hit the highest note he can. Its overtly sexual nature is something that is common throughout Funk songs, since it started out as a counterculture movement. Not caring what other people think, is part of the genre.

‘Alright’ by Kendrick Lamar

You have definitely heard this song being chanted — it is a Black Lives Matter anthem now. It caught my eye with its video about police brutality against the African-American community. The song revolutionised the portrayal of things happening in the US; the album ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’ shot Lamar into stardom. It is a beautiful song with a lot of Funk and Jazz influences.

