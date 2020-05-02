In lockdown, Shreya Ghoshal spends time composing music

Shreya Ghoshal’s singing is always on point. But not many know that there’s also a composer in her. Just before the COVID-19 lockdown in India in March, she had unveiled a single ‘Nah woh main’ in Hindi.

“I was not sure how long the lockdown would go on, so I released it on my YouTube channel. It’s co-composed by me and my brother [Soumyadeep Ghoshal],” said Shreya.

She wants to use the lockdown days to create more content for her YouTube channel: “It takes a little while to crack a good song. I am more of a singer than a composer. I do have a lot of projects that are coming to me — some nice compositions from friends — so, I am collaborating with people and I am ideating.”

“I have always wanted to create something that I want to sing. I don’t always want to depend on a film. Film songs are limited to the story or the setting of the film,” she added.

She doesn’t have a preference when it comes to the genre of songs, “The kind of music I listen to is quite versatile. I don’t limit myself. But I like slightly challenging songs,” said Shreya.

Sharing an example, she said ‘Ghar more pardesiya’ from Kalank was a tough song to sing. “It’s a dance song but all the ‘harkat’ and nuances were there. It also had to sound cinematic. It was a challenging song. I hope these kind of songs happen more. Whether it is classical or not, it should be challenging.”

She is also keeping the artiste in her alive during these tough times by doing virtual concerts. She recently participated in YouTube’s One Nation initiative that saw over 75 music artistes and Indian YouTube creators uniting for a live concert.

“Everyone is at home, their morale is down. It’s been over a month of lockdown. We needed to do something to cheer up people. Also, we are raising funds. I want to help as much as possible. A lot of underprivileged people are there who need support,” she said.

“By doing this [the virtual concert], I am also keeping myself happy. There was a time when I felt 24 hours were less in a day, now I feel there is so much time and less to do,” she added.

Shreya has also been experimenting in the kitchen and going the household chores during lockdown.

She hasn’t given much thought to what she will immediately do once the lockdown is over, but she misses travelling within India: “I want to see my country. I want to travel. I miss going to the airport,” she said.