In conversation with singer Raghu Dixit

When we meet, contemporary Indian folk singer Raghu Dixit is immersed in his song, strumming on his guitar at his studio in Indiranagar in Bengaluru. The composer and frontman of the Raghu Dixit Project has been using voluntary contributions from recording artists to promote a new form of music that is both earthy and modern.

Recently Shubham Roy, a Bengali folk singer based in Bengaluru, had his album released from here, and soon an independent singer-songwriter from Hyderabad will have her album produced by Raghu Dixit Project. While Raghu’s parallel interest is to encourage independent albums that mirror his musical persona, his new song ‘Neenillade’ from Ajay Sarpeshkar’s sci-fi film Mysore Masala, has garnered much attention. Raghu talks about composing for 12 films in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, apart from singing, in an interview with MetroPlus.

Excerpts

How did ‘Neenillade’ happen?

Director Ajay Sarpeshkar wanted me to compose just one song to promote Mysore Masala. I was initially sceptical as I wasn’t the background-composer for the film. After thinking the whole night, and listening to some samplers of the mood he expected to be conveyed, I got working on the score the next day. Sarpeshkar has now used portions of the song at various points of the film, and says it has helped set the mood. The lyrics by Vasuki Vaibhav are incredibly poetic. The song is a slow rock-ballad, on the lines of ‘Munjaane Manjalli’ from my earlier composition for Just Maat Maathalli.

What makes your sound studio more friendly to musicians?

While state-of-the-art studios in Mumbai, Chennai, and New Delhi charge a bomb, there is a dearth of well-equipped recording facilities in Bengaluru. Raghu Dixit Music (earlier called Wandering Minstrel Records and Studios) takes a philanthropic approach to the process. I don’t demand anything. Any contributions will be used for maintenance. I sponsor musicians who cannot afford to pay huge sums to record and release their early albums.

When I was starting out, I used to struggle to record and release albums. The first time I performed on stage, somebody from the audience came to me and said I should make an album. When I replied I didn’t have the money, he handed me a cheque for ₹30,000 and asked me to record a demo tape. I am grateful to Vishal-Shekhar who helped me release my first album. So I want to share this kind of hope with many aspiring musicians through my studio.

How do independent albums help musicians in their creative progress?

Film music comes with a lot of restrictive parameters, in order to meet market demands. But independent music gives the composer the freedom to compose and be true to the art form. The only sad part is that it isn’t supported by any media.

We hear you have plenty of music assignments coming up…

I am excited that a lot of music will flow out of my studios rest of this year. Apart from Mysore Masala, I am currently composing for Orchestra and Pradesha Samachara in Kannada for which I am also a co-producer. These two are indie films, produced by talented young directors.

Orchestra is an exciting project based on street music shows staged during festivals and weddings in Mysore. I had fun recreating that sound inspired from Kannada retro film music of the 80s and 90s with nine songs all penned by actor Dhananjaya. Pradesha Samachara has early 1970s rock n roll, which would suit this hilarious dark comedy. Love Mocktail, Ninna Sanihake and Fly are love stories that demand lilting melodies. Garuda, however, was completely out of my comfort zone, but I had to discover my abilities for handling a full-on commercial film.

What is your latest about?

Since The Raghu Dixit Project was formed in 2005, we have worked the old school way — playing our hearts out at every concert with just the word-of-mouth spreading our songs. Our YouTube channel (RaghuDixitMusic), uploaded a set of 10 songs with videos of live jam sessions, available for everyone. We followed it up with Gibson Guitar Tutorials where I explain how I play the chords for the benefit of young students. The new album will be released soon will have popular songs from our live shows. The songs are in different languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Kodagu, Tulu, Konkani, Bengali and Marathi.

You have dabbled in dance and microbiology before taking up music ...

I used to imitate my cousin when she used to practice Bharatanatya, and my father, thinking that I had a talent for it too, forced me to join dance classes. Gradually I started enjoying Bharatnatya and after 16 years, got my Vidwat too. I did my Masters in Microbiology from Mysore, and during my under-graduation I got hooked to playing the guitar and singing. I took up singing on a dare when my classmate laughed at me for pursuing an ‘effeminate’ art form like classical dance. Eventually, I gave up my job to become a full time musician.