Impressiveraga exercises by T.V. Ramprasadh

‘Ode to PSN’, a tribute concert dedicated to guru P.S. Narayanaswamy, was organised by Aalaap and premiered on Shaale.com recently. Vocalist T.V. Ramprasadh, PSN’s disciple, performed on the occasion, displaying what a vital role Guru P.S. Narayanaswamy played in passing on his impeccable musical legacy to a number of students who are well-known musicians today.

Ramprasadh, gifted with a robust and pliable voice, presented a well-structured concert. He began with a succinct preface of Begada raga with ‘Tanavari tanamu’, the Tyagaraja kriti. The swarakalpana in the pallavi at the end of the kriti was a perfect package that highlighted the signature phrases exclusive to Begada.

Bhava-rich renditions

The Ritigowla that came next was a poignant melody, detailed with careful focus on the raga bhava. The akaras and extensive kaarvais added extra sheen to the alapana. Ramprasadh chose ‘Seethanayaka shritha jana palaka’, from Tyagaraja’s Divyanama Sankeertanam and his swara sequences in the pallavi were impressive.

The pièce de resistance of the concert was the comprehensive Thodi raga alapana and the kriti was Kumara Ettendra’s ‘Gajavadana sammodita’. Ramprasadh’s raga essay and the kriti presentation perfectly matched the grandeur of the piece. Using the anupallavi line ‘Vijayaollasa valli kataaksha patra’, a stately niraval was followed by brilliant swara matrices. The finale of the swara exercise ended with several strands smoothly landing on ‘shadjam’.

Srinidhi Mathur, who accompanied Ramprasadh on the violin was equally creative in her raga essays, and had a mature approach to the swaraprastaras. Her responses in Ritigowla and Thodi were neatly executed. H.S. Sudhindra on the mridangam played with perfection and embellished the concert with his softly-structured tani avarthanam.

Ramprasadh concluded the concert with ‘Tharuni nyan’ a padam in Dwajavanti by Swati Tirunal and ‘Parulanna mata’ in Kapi, the popular javali by Dharmapuri Subbarayar.

The Chennai-based reviewer writes on classical music.