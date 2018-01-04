Embellishing every phrase

Nisha Rajagopal set the mood for a lively concert at Naada Inbam, the moment she began with a short phrase of Sarasangi in the upper octave and presented ‘Jaya jaya Padmanabha Murare’ of Swati Tirunal. She presented three ragas in detail — Kapi, Simhendra Madhyamam and Dhanyasi. While she traversed the sthayis in the Kapi raga alapana, she elaborated Simhendra Madhyamam at a slower pace limiting the jantai usage to a few phrases. The articulation was open-throated, yet the melody stayed intact.

Tyagaraja’s ‘Meevalla gunadoshamemi’ was embellished with medium-paced kalpanaswaras. The spontaneity with which Nisha dealt with the avarthanas displayed her laya control. Dikshitar’s Sumadhyuti composition, ‘Kamakshi Kamakoti peeta vasini’, with two madhyama kala samashtis in anu pallavi and charanam got mightier with her rendering of the niraval and kalpanaswara in the line beginning with ‘Kamalesa sodari.’ Violinist L. Ramakrishnan's portrayal of the raga and the skill he exhibited in kalpanaswaras were noteworthy.

Gopalakrishna Bharathi’s ‘Vazhi maraithirukkude’ in Nattakurinji had neat phrases, presented gracefully. Shertalai Ananthakrishnan moved softly along the kriti, enhancing the listening experience. There were several absorbing moments that kept the audience engrossed.

As is customary, Nisha broke into a brisk ‘Saravana Bhava’ of Harikesanallur Muthiah Bhagavatar in Pasupatipriya. The chittaswarams were the sparklers and the percussionists had their time to display their agility.

The expansive Dhanyasi was built from the middle octave tilting to the lower sthayi and gracefully surging to mel sthayi. With long karvais , Nisha presented an imposing Dhanyasi. Tyagaraja’s ‘Dhyaname varamaina’ gave her immense scope to unveil the magnificence of the composition and Nisha utilised every single phrase to showcase it. Violinist Ramakrishnan contributed enormously to bring out the splendour of the raga. The niraval and kalpanaswaras in slow tempo were enjoyable.

For Shertalai Ananthakrishnan on the mridangam and Trivandrum Rajagopal on the ghatam, Adi tala in two kalais gave freedom to explore in their thani.

For the lighter session, Papanasam Sivan’s ‘Maname kanamum’ in Bhimplas came at a fast pace. However, Dikshitar’s ‘Sri venugopala Sri Rukmini lola’ in Kurinji made for a calming finale.