IME to hold online summer camp for children

With children stuck at home during this summer, the question of how to keep them engaged is uppermost in parents’ minds.

The Indian Music Experience will hold an online summer camp, Online Music Discovery Week, for six-to 10-year-olds. During the camp, children will learn songs and stories from around the world.

The camp costs ₹1,200 and will be held from May 18 to 22 from 10.30 am to 12 noon.

To register, call 9591332701 or email rushmi@indianmusicexperience.org.

