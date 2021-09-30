IIT Madras Alumni Association’s virtual Navaratri fest

The Chennai chapter of IIT Madras Alumni Association (IITMAA) celebrates Navaratri with a nine-day online festival (October 7-15).

Ideated by Shyamala Rajaram, secretary, IITMAA, and executed by Dr. Malati Raghunath, president, Chennai Chapter, the line-up, showcasing mainly artistes with IITM affiliations, features vocal and instrumental concerts, a quiz and a lecture demonstration.

The festival begins with Amritha Murali’s vocal concert with R.K. Shriramkumar on the violin, K. Arun Prakash on the mridangam, and N. Guruprasad on the ghatam.

Day 2 features a veena duet by Sujana Parupalli and Srividya. Vidya Subramanian conducts a Carnatic quiz on day 3. Amritha Murali’s student, Dhanush Anantharaman, performs on day 4. Cincinnati-based Dr. Kanniks Kannikeswaran presents curated compositions by Muthuswami Dikshitar on day 5, performed by dhrupad-trained singers and Carnatic musicians. San Francisco-based T.N. Arunagiri (Carnatic vocal) performs on day 6. Ragavan Manian presents his Carnatic saxophone recital on day 7. Monali performs a Hindustani/Rabindrasangeet/bhajan concert on day 8.

The series concludes with scholar Madhusudhanan Kalaichelvan’s lecdem ‘Bharatiyin Shakti’, based on Bharatiyar’s compositions on Shakti, musically illustrated by vocalist Sunil Gargyan.

A live interaction with the artiste of the day will precede each day’s programme. Details at https://iitmaa.org/events/4642.