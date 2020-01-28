If music be the food of love, play on

The closure of live music venues such as Bflat and The Humming Tree in Indiranagar, last year, disappointed musicians, but that did not keep them down for long. Intimate live music venues and studio spaces have held forth in Bengaluru’s music scene for four to five years — proof that the music will never die in Bengaluru. Young, enterprising artistes are doing their bit to keep the music scene alive as well.

22-year-old singer-songwriter Vishruti Bindal, for example, runs the company Natsukashii, which she started in March 2019. “Under this, I manage an array of artistes and plan shows/tours. The last was a 22-city tour with Abhi Tambe. I have also planned tours in Nepal and Sri Lanka with Beard of Harmony. I think intimate venues are the way forward.”

And that is why she started the Bengaluru chapter of House Concert in 2016. “Manu Mathew founded House Concert in Delhi in 2015. I followed suit. We organise gigs in unconventional spaces and houses. Our intention is to create artiste-centric spaces. We are registering House of Concert as a not-for-profit organisation because we are quite clear that we want to give back to the music community. All production costs go to the performers. In fact, I would call it a community-led initiative, it is not run by one person.”

Akshay Deokuliar aka DE•O, a musician, artist and creative entrepreneur based in Bengaluru, is the founder and head of independent label and media company RECK that run live properties including the sxene™ and LVNG, as well as manage artistes Taba Chake, Sabu and Micah.

Akshay Deokuliar aka DE•O

DE•O says their office and headquarters, located in seventh block, Koramangala, has been an informal space for gigs. “One room is a professional studio,” he says, adding: “We also hold sessions in which we have a pre-release and the artistes talk about their album, before it is formally released.”

Apart from restaurants, musicians recommend intimate spaces. The Blue Room, a multi-art space, is quite sought after for live music performances. Vishruti speaks highly of the space. “It was started by Samhita Nagaraj three years ago, and their third anniversary was held on January 25 (Saturday). She converted the basement of her house into a performance space, which has been acoustically treated.”

Vishruti Bindal and Samhita Nagaraj

The Blue Match Box Studio was started by 28-year-old artist Kehaan J Saraiya a year and a half ago. “It is a studio-and-gallery space, where we also host music gigs, which is mostly jazz and blues.” The name ‘Blue Match Box’ comes from Kehaan’s Blues band by the same name.

Sid Do, (fashion stylist) and Praveen Muniyappa (a fashion photographer), a couple, started Studio C9 three years ago. “Studio C9 is primarily created for photo shoot needs but we have extended the use of our space for other creative ventures such as music, theatre, art/photography exhibitions , seminars, yoga classes and themed parties,” says Praveen. Gigs are held at their terrace.

Studio C9 | Photo Credit: Praveen Muniyappa

A die-hard music enthusiast, who is a regular at gigs, Nix started an instagram music promoter page FamItsNix. In it Nix promotes gigs across the country. Nix was in Bengaluru and worked with RECK. Nix says: “It is a challenge to organise house gigs because of financial considerations and logistics such as acoustics. People prefer more established spaces like The Blue Room.”

Prarthana Sen, who brought Sofar Sounds — a global community of artistes, fans and hosts, to India in 2015 says, “Our first gig was held in Bangalore.” Prarthana says the closure of live music venues was a big blow to the music community.

“Sofar was operating before they closed down.” She, however, adds that there has not been a “dramatic” increase in the demand for gigs in intimate spaces.

When asked the challenges Bengaluru musicians face, Prarthana says: “The lack of venues and the legal support system of continuing growing them. A lot of people are moving to other cities Delhi and Pune because of this.”