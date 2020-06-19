ICCR releases Life Again, in 180 countries

Bengaluru

19 June 2020 17:51 IST

Conceptualised to instil confidence and hope, the music video features 20 musicians from across the globe, says composer and violinist Mysore M Manjunath

May the demonic virus get destroyed, O God,

Burn down the serpent called Corona...

Advertising

Advertising

This is the translation of a Sanskrit sloka written and rendered by seer Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swami of Avadhoota Datta Peetham in Mysuru. The sloka is recited at the beginning of ‘Life Again’, a music video conceptualised and composed by violinist Mysore M Manjunath.

The music video, with 20 musicians from across the globe, was released virtually by the Director General of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Dinesh Patnaik on June 14 on all platforms. “The ICCR launched the video in 180 countries through its India Embassy offices on June 15,” says Manjunath. “It took me six weeks to complete the video. The ICCR heard about my work and came forward to release the video.”

Manjunath says Sachchidananada, a musician and composer himself, was moved by the Charukeshi raga scale used in the video and added the sloka. Days and nights weighed down on Manjunath during the lockdown. “There was an eerie silence. Voices and instruments seemed to have gone silent. The depth of despair was greater for thousands of junior musicians who depended on performances for their living. Distress, pain and negativity seemed to permeate the air. I felt like composing a poignant, musical narrative. It took me a week to compose.”

What began as a small exercise with local musicians soon became a global collective, as musicians from around the world joined in. Pravin D Rao compiled the video as well as arranged the music.

Ned Mcgowan (flute) from Netherlands, Giulianno Moderally (guitar) from Italy, Mark Wood (Viper electric violin) from New York and Helen Wilson (piano) from London are part of the music video. “We also have Wang Ying from China playing on Erhu,” says Manjunath, elated that he was able to include a musician from Wuhan. Apart from his brother, Nagaraj, other Indians include Tejendra Majumdar (sarod) from Kolkata and Ronu Majumdar (bansuri) from Mumbai.

It was an exciting though challenging musical exercise for Manjunath. “Even though music has no language, the raga Charukeshi, a traditional Indian scale, has certain specific phrases for the right combination of pathos and energy. The tone from different musical instruments was worked out to add a special texture to this song of hope.”

“Everyone recorded their pieces from their homes and Praveen worked on the arrangement with me. It proved to be a time for social, not emotional distancing.” While concerts and music festivals have been cancelled worldwide in the effort to check the spread COVID-19, the industry has to come to terms with the challenging times ahead, says Manjunath. “We musicians feel the pandemic has provided some productive moments for us all to introspect and plan a life beyond the lockdown. That is why I named this video ‘Life Again’ to help instill a sense of hope.”

The musicians’ eagerness to be part of the project overwhelmed Manjunath “Helen recorded her portion after she returned from one of her chemo sessions.” “It will be Life Again for me,” Helen said at the launch. “It was refreshing to get back to my piano to spread hope and peace. I am a cancer survivor and look forward to brighter, sunny days. I can relate to the title of the video.”

Who’s who

The musicians featured in the seven-minute video include Soheyl Tafaghodi (Kamanchen) Iran, Akram Abdulfatrah (violin) Palestine, Luigi Corda (double bass) France, Julliane Southwel (violin) USA, Laura Kaye (vocal) USA Ravishankar Upadhyay (Pakawaz) New Delhi and Karthik (ghata) from Chennai.

Musicians from Bengaluru in the video include Mysore Nagaraj (violin), Varija Shri (vocals), BC Manjunath (mridanga), Guruprasanna (Khanjira) and Pramath Kiran (Creative Percussions).